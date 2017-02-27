Advice for Awkward People

Dear Shanley,

Hello. I am writing because I realized that I am not what one would call a social butterfly. In fact, I would call myself a social caterpillar still in its cocoon. But anyway, I noticed today that they were selling, uh, condoms at Entropy+. And as a person who would like to get more involved in this type of lifestyle, I thought that maybe I would need condoms in case I ever met a fancy lady at a party. However, the condoms … er… those products in Entropy+ are located BEHIND the counter. So does that mean I have to ask the cashier to get me the condoms? I would hate for the cashier to give me weird looks. What would happen if one of my friends saw me? I would be humiliated! I could never have friends again. My reputation would be shattered into little bits and pieces. Anyway, my question is how do I properly ask the cashier at Entropy to get the condoms for me? Should I be formal about the conversation? Should I act cool about the situation? I am just such an awkward lad, I hoped you would understand. I am just trying to stay calm about the situation…

Sincerely,

ACRONYM

ACRONYM

Hey! I hope that you are doing well in what I would call the “social scene!" It’s good to branch out and meet new people everyday, because they will be there to support you when times are tough! But anyway, after reading about your situation at Entropy I have one main piece of advice: DON’T STRESS. Do not worry about the situation! I know you think that buying condoms is a huge and embarrassing act to do, but maybe look at it this way: all you are doing is buying an item at the store. Everyone does it. It’s really not that big of deal when you take a closer look at it. I completely understand how it’s a good idea to want have protection accessible! I think it's a smart way to know you are always prepared in the future. But as far as actually asking the cashier, all you have to do is just be casual and not worry about it. No one is going to judge you in the line, and no one is going to call you out on it. Just be calm and straightforward when you talk. And hey, look at it on the bright side, you can use DineX to pay for them too! I think that’s a win-win situation. Well. I hope I gave you all the advice you need. Good luck with your endeavors!

Sincerely,

Shanley