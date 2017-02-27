Crime and Incident

Odor of Marijuana/Disorderly Conduct

Feb. 16, 2017

After a complaint was made about an odor of marijuana, University Police reported to Hamerschlag House and issued a citation for Disorderly Conduct to two Carnegie Mellon students who possessed drug paraphernalia.

Disorderly Conduct

Feb. 16, 2017

A University Security Officer had a bag of chalk thrown into his face by a male Carnegie Mellon alumnus. University Police escorted the male from campus after issuing him a citation for Disorderly Conduct.

Underage Drinking

Feb. 16, 2017

University Police reported to Mudge House after receiving a complaint about an underage drinking party. They recovered several bottles of alcohol and seven Carnegie Mellon students were issued citations for underage drinking.

Assist Outside Agency/Noise Complaint

Feb. 16, 2017

University Police reported to an address on Beeler Street to aid the City of Pittsburgh Police with a report of a rowdy party. University Police Officers assisted Pittsburgh Police Officers in shutting down the party.

Alcohol Amnesty

Feb. 17, 2017

University Police responded to Delta Tau Delta after receiving a report of an intoxicated female. The Carnegie Mellon student received medical attention. Since the criteria of Alcohol Amnesty were met no citations were issued.

Request for Assistance

Feb. 17, 2017

University Police helped Carnegie Mellon Parking Services collect a hefty fine owed by a Carnegie Mellon student. A University Police Officer contacted the student and informed him that failing to pay the fine would result in him being charged with Theft of Services. Parking Services confirmed that the student has paid off the outstanding fine.

Suspicious Activity

Feb. 18, 2017

Two University Staff members reported suspicious activity in Wean and Warner Hall to University Police. In the first incident, the staff member found a secure conference room in Wean Hall in disarray, which the staff member suspects occurred over the weekend. In the second incident, the staff member informed University Police of a suspicious letter which was placed on the staff member’s vehicle.

Theft of Backpack

Feb. 19, 2017

A Carnegie Mellon student informed University Police that her backpack was unlawfully removed from the Resnik Café. The student later reported that her backpack was mistakenly taken by another student and was returned to her intact.

Suspicious Person

Feb. 20, 2017

A University Security Officer on patrol in the Mellon Institute found a disorderly male in the building. University Police responded and identified the male as a non-affiliate. The male stated he was upset because he was not allowed to access the building since he was not connected to the University. The male was briefed on of the security policy of the Mellon Institute and was allowed the leave the area without further incident.