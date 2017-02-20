Sports Briefs

Women’s Tennis

The Carnegie Mellon women’s tennis team, ranked 12th in Division III, took advantage of a sunny and warm February day and played outside against a pair of Division II teams, Indiana University of Pennsylvania (IUP) and Seton Hill University. The Tartans fell 5–4 to IUP, ranked 28th in Division II, and defeated the Griffins of Seton Hill, 9–0.

The Tartans’ (6–2) second doubles team of first-years Vinaya Rao and Courtney Ollis picked up two victories on the day, topping Raquel Gonzalez and Rachel Wood of IUP, 8–5, and Madison DeBone and Jenna Bailey of Seton Hill, 8–3.

Junior Cori Sidell went 3–1 for the day with two wins in singles play. She first defeated Luise von Agrise of IUP at number two singles, 6–2, 6–4, before winning at number one singles against Seton Hill, 6–2, 6–2. She also paired with senior Nicholle Torres for a win at number one doubles against the Griffins, 8–2.

Sophomore Jamie Vizelman and Rao also had two singles victories for the day. Vizelman won at number three singles against IUP, 6–4, 6–2, and played second singles against Seton Hill, winning 6–1, 6–4. Rao was a winner at fourth singles against IUP, 6–3, 6–4, and won at number three singles, 6–1, 6–2, against Seton Hill.

The Tartans return to action on Friday, March 3 against Washington University in St. Louis for the 2017 Intercollegiate Tennis Association (ITA) Division III National Women’s Team Indoor Championship.

Men’s Tennis

The Carnegie Mellon men’s tennis team, ranked seventh in Division III, traveled north to Boardman, OH, to face Division I Youngstown State University at the Boardman Tennis Center on Saturday, Feb. 18 and fell in a close match, 5–2. The match was the fifth straight for the Tartans against a Division I or II opponent.

The Tartans, now 4–4 on the year, lost the doubles point but won at number three doubles by a 6–4 score behind the performance by first-year Nicholas Calzolano and sophomore Chaz Downing.

In singles play, sophomore Daniel Levine won 6–1, 6–4, at the number one position while senior Kenny Zheng won at the number two position, 6–1, 5–7, 1–0 (10–4).

Downing’s match at number three singles went to a third set tiebreaker that he lost after forcing the third set with a 7–6 (7–3) win in the second set.

First-year Mark Prettyman also played a tiebreaker in his first set but fell after two.

The Tartans will next face Case Western Reserve University in the 2017 ITA Division III National Men’s Team Indoor Championship on Friday, Feb. 24.

Women’s Basketball

The Carnegie Mellon women’s basketball team traveled to Rochester, NY, to play the Yellowjackets of the University of Rochester on Friday, Feb. 17 and dropped an 86–79 University Athletic Association (UAA) contest.

Carnegie Mellon is now 16–7 and 5–7 in UAA play, while Rochester moves to 16–7 and 7–5.

The Tartans shot 41.2 percent from the field while the Yellowjackets finished the game shooting 43.3 percent. Carnegie Mellon had four players score in double figures with first-year Katharine Higgins leading the way with a career-best 21 points after shooting 4-of-8 from behind the arc. First-years Dominique Petach and Megan Jaeb also tabbed career highs in points with 18 and 10, respectively. Senior Lisa Murphy finished the game with 12 points. The Tartans who were edged on the glass, 41–40, were led on the boards by Petach with a career-best eight. Murphy and Higgins each grabbed seven.

The first quarter saw six lead changes which ended in a 13–12 edge for the Tartans following a pair of foul shots by senior Jackie Hudepohl in the closing minute of the frame. After starting the game converting 5-of-6 from the floor, the Tartans were held without a basket over the last 5:11. They missed eight shots while holding the Yellowjackets without a field goal over the remaining 4:07.

The back-and-forth game continued into the second 10 minutes, as the lead changed seven additional times before the Yellowjackets took a 35–34 lead into the locker room. Rochester grabbed a 28–24 lead with three minutes to play in the quarter, which tied the largest lead of the half by either team.

Carnegie Mellon responded with a 10–2 run that ended with a 14-foot jumper by Murphy with 52 ticks left on the clock. Rochester then scored the last five points of the half, including a three-point bucket by Foley with eight seconds left.

Rochester converted 6-of-8 from the floor to start the third quarter and used a 13–3 run to lead 48–37 at the midway point. Carnegie Mellon then held the Yellowjackets to one field goal the rest of the quarter and cut the deficit to 55–49 at the close of the frame.

Carnegie Mellon cut the lead to 60–57 following a three-pointer by Higgins, but Rochester responded with eight straight points which made the score 68–57 with six minutes to play. The Yellowjackets took their largest lead of the game with 2:38 to play at 79–65. Carnegie Mellon wouldn’t go down without a fight, as the Tartans connected on three from behind the arc in the last 1:19, but it wasn’t enough as Rochester held on for the 86–79 win.

The Tartans will close their season at Case Western Reserve University on Saturday, Feb. 25.

Men’s Basketball

The Carnegie Mellon men’s basketball team traveled to Rochester, NY to play the sixth-ranked Yellowjackets of the University of Rochester on Friday, Feb. 17 and dropped an 82–67 UAA contest. The loss puts the Carnegie Mellon’s record 13–10 and 7–5 in UAA play while Rochester moves to 21–2 and 10–2.

The Tartans led in rebounds for the 17th time this season, grabbing 41 rebounds to the Yellowjackets’ 34. Rochester had the hotter hand, shooting 45.3 percent from the floor to the Tartans’ 38.1 percent. The Yellowjackets converted 11-of-34 from behind the arc while Carnegie Mellon made 7-of-23.

Senior Jack Serbin led a trio of Tartans in double figures with 18 points while shooting 7-of-7 from the foul line. First-year Zach Howarth scored 15 points in the setback while senior Chris Shkil recorded his sixth double–double of the season with 12 points and 10 rebounds.

Carnegie Mellon scored the first five points of the contest before Rochester used a 13–3 run and led 13–8 five minutes into play.

The Tartans pulled to within a point at 17–16 following a layup by Shkil, but Rochester scored the next seven points and pushed its lead to 24–16 halfway through the frame. Rochester held its lead the rest of the half and went into the locker room with a 38–28 advantage.

Rochester started the second half on a 10–4 run and extended its lead to 48–32 three minutes into play. Carnegie Mellon answered with a 16–5 run over the next four minutes and cut the deficit to 53–48 with 12:43 to play in regulation.

A layup by Carnegie Mellon’s Howarth with nine minutes to play cut the score to 61–57, but that would be as close as the Tartans came. Rochester outscored the visitors 17–5 over the next seven minutes and went for the 82–67 victory.

The Tartans will wrap up their season against Case Western Reserve University on Saturday, Feb. 25.

Men’s Track & Field

The Carnegie Mellon men’s track and field team competed at the Ohio State University Tune-Up on Friday, Feb. 17 against schools from Division I, II and III. Six different career-best marks were set during the meet.

Senior Owen Norley finished the mile run fourth overall in a season-best time of 4:15.05 while sophomore Andrew Harter finished the race in a career-best 4:22.70 to place sixth. Coming in seventh was sophomore Mark Moody in 4:34.26.

Senior Ryan Archer added a season-best time of 8:41.96 in the 3,000-meter run to place eighth with sophomore William Mitchell finishing the same race in a career-best time of 8:44.70 to place 11th.

Sophomore Cam Wilkerson and first-year Jamie Greenwell also had career-best marks for the Tartans. Wilkerson placed fourth in the 400-meter dash after crossing the line in 52.15 seconds. Greenwell sprinted to 7.29 seconds in the preliminaries of the 60-meter dash. Sophomore Isaac Mills placed fifth in the 800-meter run in a season-best time of 1:57.16 while junior Evan Larrick won his heat and finished sixth overall in 1:58.08. Senior Brady Wilson raced to a season-best time of 1:58.63 in the same race to place seventh overall.

Sophomore Reed Farber and junior Cameron Smith each cleared 1.81 meters in the high jump, winning the event. Senior Matthew Seifu placed sixth in the long jump with a mark of 6.23 meters. Junior Tommy Mansfield also picked up a career-best mark when he cleared 4.53 meters in the pole vault to finish sixth.

Junior Jacob Schofel placed 10th in the weight throw with a mark of 16.14 meters while sophomore Kenny Sladick threw the weight element a career-best 15.05 meters to place 12th.

The Tartans will next travel to Brandeis University in Waltham, MA, for the UAA Championships on Saturday, Feb. 25 and Sunday, Feb. 26.

Women’s Track & Field

The Carnegie Mellon women’s track and field team competed at the Ohio State University Tune-Up on Friday, Feb. 17 against schools from Division I, II and III. During the meet, senior Grace Yee beat her own school record in the pole vault.

Yee continued her final season with yet another school record vault when she cleared 3.71 meters on her second attempt. She placed fourth in the event and topped her previous school record of 3.56 meters set two weeks ago.

Sophomore Debarati Bhanja picked up a career-best mark in the long jump when she leapt 4.76 meters to place fourth and later recorded a season-best time in the 200-meter dash in 27.49 seconds while senior Jerilyn James was just ahead of her in her own season-best time of 27.41 seconds.

Senior Rebecca Fortner also had a fourth-place finish for the Tartans as she cleared 1.53 meters in the high jump. Teammate Tessa Allen also cleared 1.53 meters but finished eighth by judge’s decision while senior Emily Swanson had a season-best jump of 1.48 meters to place ninth.

In the weight throw, junior Kiersten Chuc earned a season-best toss of 13.35 meters and placed 12th.

Junior Sarah Cook had the best finish for the Tartans on the track when she won her heat and finished third overall in the 400-meter dash in a time of 59.10 seconds. Sophomore Rose Ciriello ran to an eighth-place finish in the 800-meter run when she crossed the finish line in 2:22.72.

In the mile run, first-year Kate Reilly placed 11th after completing the race in 5:24.90 while junior Aparna Alavilli was 15th overall in the 3,000-meter run in career-best time of 10:41.39.

The Tartans will next travel to Brandeis University in Waltham, MA, for the UAA Championships on Saturday, Feb. 25–Sunday, Feb. 26.

Women’s Swimming & Diving

The Carnegie Mellon women’s swimming and diving team swam to two new school records and a few NCAA qualifying marks at the Kenyon College Fast Chance Meet on Saturday, Feb. 18.

Sophomore Cassidy Smith touched in 1:03.89 to set a new school record in the 100-yard breaststroke. Junior Kim Hochstedler finished the 200-yard breaststroke in 2:18.06, topping her previously set school record. Both times surpassed the NCAA B Cut mark.

Junior Mary St. John made two NCAA cut times today when she touched in 2:06.10 in the 200-yard butterfly and 4:27.49 in the 400-yard IM. Her time in the IM was a career-best mark.

Junior Emma Shi swam a career-best time of 2:04.00 in the 200-yard backstroke to also pass an NCAA B Cut time.

In diving, senior Mallory Evanoff recorded a score of 407.78 on the 1-meter board to qualify for the NCAA Regional Diving Championship which will be held next weekend, Feb. 24–25.

The Tartan swimmers will find out Thursday, Feb. 23 if they’re invited to compete at the NCAA Championships in March.

Men’s Swimming & Diving

The Carnegie Mellon men’s swimming and diving team traveled to Kenyon College for the Kenyon Fast Chance Meet in an effort to improve on times this season with the hope of better qualifying for the NCAA Championships next month.

First-year Sam Hawke swam the 100-yard butterfly to a season-best time of 51.62 while first-year Alessandro Rastelli saw similar results in the 200-yard butterfly with a season-best time of 1:53.66.

Sophomore Winston Chu was seconds off his career-best time in the 100-yard breaststroke when he won the event in 55.79 seconds.

Those who have made NCAA B Cuts this year will find out if they’ve been invited to compete at the NCAA Championships on Thursday, Feb. 23.