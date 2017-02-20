Horoscopes
Black History Month
March 21 - April 19
Martin Luther King Jr. improvised the most iconic part of his "I Have A Dream" speech.
Apr. 20 - May 20
Phillis Wheatley was the first published African-American female author.
May 21 - June 21
W.E.B. Du Bois was the first African-American to receive a Ph.D. from Harvard University.
June 22 - July 22
Thurgood Marshall played a pivotal role in the Brown v. Board of Education case.
July 23 - Aug. 22
Hattie McDaniel was the first African-American woman to win an Oscar for her performance in Gone With The Wind.
Aug. 23 - Sept. 22
Nat King Cole was the first African-American to reach #1 on the Billboard charts.
Sept. 23 - Oct. 22
Claudette Calvin also refused to give up her seat on a bus nine months before Rosa Parks.
Oct. 23 - Nov. 21
Angela Davis was placed on the FBI's Most Wanted List for her political affiliations and social activism.
Nov. 22 - Dec. 21
Josephine Baker is known for smuggling information to the French Resistance in her sheet music during World War II.
Dec. 22 - Jan. 19
Lena Horne was an African-American actress who refused to take roles that belittled or negatively stereotyped her.
Jan. 20 - Feb. 18
Arthur Ashe was the first, and is currently the only African-American to win the U.S. Open and Wimbledon.
Feb. 19 - March 20
Mae C. Jemison was the first African-American woman in space.