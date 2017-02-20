Horoscopes

Black History Month

Julie Sanscartier Feb 21, 2017
Aries
March 21 - April 19

Martin Luther King Jr. improvised the most iconic part of his "I Have A Dream" speech.

Taurus
Apr. 20 - May 20

Phillis Wheatley was the first published African-American female author.

Gemini
May 21 - June 21

W.E.B. Du Bois was the first African-American to receive a Ph.D. from Harvard University.

Cancer
June 22 - July 22

Thurgood Marshall played a pivotal role in the Brown v. Board of Education case.

Leo
July 23 - Aug. 22

Hattie McDaniel was the first African-American woman to win an Oscar for her performance in Gone With The Wind.

Virgo
Aug. 23 - Sept. 22

Nat King Cole was the first African-American to reach #1 on the Billboard charts.

Libra
Sept. 23 - Oct. 22

Claudette Calvin also refused to give up her seat on a bus nine months before Rosa Parks.

Scorpio
Oct. 23 - Nov. 21

Angela Davis was placed on the FBI's Most Wanted List for her political affiliations and social activism.

Sagittarius
Nov. 22 - Dec. 21

Josephine Baker is known for smuggling information to the French Resistance in her sheet music during World War II.

Capricorn
Dec. 22 - Jan. 19

Lena Horne was an African-American actress who refused to take roles that belittled or negatively stereotyped her.

Aquarius
Jan. 20 - Feb. 18

Arthur Ashe was the first, and is currently the only African-American to win the U.S. Open and Wimbledon.

Pisces
Feb. 19 - March 20

Mae C. Jemison was the first African-American woman in space.

