Monday, Feb. 20

Washington On Your Side

Presidents' Day Hamilton Sing-Along

8 - 11 p.m.

Hard Rock Cafe

230 W Station Square Dr, Pittsburgh, PA 15219

Tickets: ShowClix

This Presidents’ Day, sing and rap along to the hits from Hamilton at the Hard Rock Cafe. This 21 and older event gives participants a chance to steal the show for just $10 and participate in a costume contest. All proceeds will benefit Hard Rock Heals Foundation.

Wednesday, Feb. 22

The Godfather Double Feature

6:15 p.m -12:30 a.m.

AMC Waterfront 22

300 W Waterfront Dr, West Homestead, PA 15120

Tickets: AMC Theatres

Two academy award winning movies in a single franchise AND the chance to see both in one night? It’s almost too good to be true. Take up this offer that can’t be refused this Wednesday night and bring a friend or two to snack and enjoy the shows.

Thursday, Feb. 23

Excision presents: The Paradox with Cookie Monsta, Barely Alive, and Dion Timmer

8 p.m.–2 a.m.

Stage AE

400 N Shore Dr, Pittsburgh, PA 15212

Tickets: Ticketmaster

Excision promises to ignite the senses and please those who love the obscurity of shocking, groundbreaking EDM. Test your taste and dance your heart out this Thursday at Stage AE, and have the chance to also experience the mastery of Cookie Monsta, Barely Alive, and Dion Timmer. The event is open to all ages.

All Week (2/21 - 2/26)

Book of Mormon

7:30 – 9 p.m.

Benedum Center

237 7th St, Pittsburgh, PA 15222

Tickets: TrustArts

Split your sides laughing and hold your breath screaming through this incredible, award-winning show that is making its way to Pittsburgh. The show has humor, somber moments, a little romance, and, of course, musical numbers that’ll be stuck in your head for days. Don’t miss out!

Sunday, Feb. 26

4 p.m.

Disney on Ice Presents: Dream Big

PPG Paints Arena

1001 5th Ave, Pittsburgh, PA 15219

Tickets: Ticketmaster

Now’s the chance for you to live your childhood dream of seeing Disney on ice, with this magical, heart-warming production. The show will feature modern and older classics of the Disney world, from Tinker Bell to Rapunzel and from Aurora to Anna.

Sunday, Feb. 26

Tropical Sundays

9:30 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Phipps Conservatory and Botanical Gardens

1 Schenley Park, Pittsburgh, PA 15213

Info: Phipps Conservatory

While you’re enjoying the sudden sparks of warm weather, head over to Phipps to take it to the next level, with tropical fruit, palm trees and other tropically themed attractions this Sunday. If you’re not a member and you’re sporting a tropical shirt, you’re also eligible for 50 percent off of your admission ticket price.