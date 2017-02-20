Crime and Incident

Motor Vehicle Collision

Feb. 9, 2017

A female was struck by a vehicle on the intersection of Fifth Avenue and Neville Street. The University of Pittsburgh student was provided with medical attention.

Odor of Marijuana/Violation of University Policy

Feb. 9, 2017

University Police responded to Hamerschlag House after receiving reports of an odor of marijuana. During the investigation, University Police discovered and seized a replica AR-15 firearm.

Public Drunkenness/Underage Drinking/Disorderly Conduct

Feb. 10, 2017

An intoxicated male at Kappa Sigma discharged a fire extinguisher. The student was provided with medical attention and an investigation is ongoing.

Criminal Mischief/Public Drunkenness

Feb. 11, 2017

An intoxicated male in the area of Forbes Avenue and Gladstone Road was reportedly yelling and damaging property. The Carnegie Mellon student was provided with medical attention. An investigation is ongoing.

Assist Outside Agency/Fraud

Feb. 11, 2017

University Police assisted City of Pittsburgh Police regarding a Carnegie Mellon student who received a phone call from an individual who claimed to be from the Internal Revenue Service (IRS). The individual claimed that the student owed taxes and would be subject to arrest by the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI). An investigation is ongoing.

Suspicious Person/Defiant Trespass

Feb. 11, 2017

A University Security Officer observed two suspicious individuals in the Weigand Gym who were in violation of the wrist band policy. An investigation determined three non-affiliates were in violation of the policy and were removed from the gym. Each individual was issued a defiant trespass warning.

Alcohol Amnesty

Feb. 12, 2017

University Police responded to Morewood Gardens and Mudge House after receiving reports of intoxicated females. Two Carnegie Mellon students were provided with medical attention. Alcohol Amnesty applied and no citations were issued.

Harassment by Communication

Feb. 13, 2017

Two students reported that they were being harassed through text messages from someone known to them. An investigation is ongoing.

Odor of marijuana

Feb. 14, 2017

University Police responded to the Greek Quad after receiving a report of an odor of marijuana. An investigation is ongoing.

Erratic Driver

Feb. 15, 2017

University Police responded to the East Campus Garage after receiving a report of an erratic driver. The Carnegie Mellon staff member stated that the driver narrowly missed hitting him while he was crossing the crosswalk. An investigation is ongoing.