Crime and Incident

Criminal Mischief

Aug. 8, 2016

University Police responded to a report of a damaged cooler at La Prima Espresso Co. in Wean Hall. La Prima staff stated that the locking mechanism on a cooler was intentionally damaged sometime over the previous weekend.

Theft of Lab Equipment

Aug. 9, 2016

A Carnegie Mellon student reported that a sample holder was unlawfully removed from a lab in Roberts Hall. An investigation is ongoing.

Theft of Purse

Aug. 10, 2016

An Au Bon Pain employee told University Police that her purse was unlawfully removed from the Cohon Center. An investigation is ongoing.

Theft of Bicycle

Aug. 10, 2016

A Carnegie Mellon student reported that his bicycle was unlawfully removed from the bicycle rack next to the CFA parking lot.

Criminal Mischief

Aug. 12, 2016

An Au Bon Pain employee reported that a tire on her vehicle was slashed while it was parked in the East Campus Garage.

Access Device Fraud

Aug. 13, 2016

A Carnegie Mellon student reported that his credit card was used to make large unauthorized purchase in another country.

Disorderly Conduct

Aug. 13, 2016

University Police conducted a traffic stop on Morewood Avenue of a vehicle with no illuminated headlights or tail lights. Marijuana and drug paraphernalia were seized during the stop. The driver was issued citations for disorderly conduct and other traffic violations.