Sports Briefs

The Carnegie Mellon football team went on the road this weekend to the University of Chicago where they took down the University Athletic Association (UAA) opponent with a score of 37–24. This win moves the Tartans to 6–3 overall, with a 1–1 record in UAA play and a 5–2 record in President’s Athletic Conference (PAC) play.

Chicago made the first move in this game, scoring halfway through the first quarter on a short run into the end zone. The Tartans answered in the second quarter with a short run of their own by junior running back Sam Benger. The game continued to go back and forth as Chicago scored another ten points in the second quarter after Benger’s touchdown. The third quarter saw each team trade scores, but Benger ended the period with a bang with a 60 yard run for a touchdown as the teams headed into the home stretch. The Tartans were still down 14–24 heading into the fourth quarter though, and they had their work cut out for them.

The Tartans were not affected by the score deficit, however. Banger’s touchdown at the end of the quarter combined with the Tartans’ fourth quarter scores add up to 30 unanswered points. The fourth quarter trouncing began with an interception by junior linebacker Kyle Brittain who took the ball 85 yards down the field for the score. Three minutes later, the Tartans found themselves knocking at the door of the end zone again. Banger got the ball on a handoff and punched in a ten yard run to cap off a drive that spanned 85 yards in three plays. The Tartans then got the ball back in the opposing red zone and capitalized quickly with an 11-yard run from Benger. This put the Tartans comfortably in the lead with a score of 35–24, but they weren’t done. With less than two minutes left to play, the Tartans managed to back their opponents against their own goal and eventually made a safety to top off their incredible fourth quarter performance and take the win 37–24.

The Tartans will play their final game of the regular season on Saturday, Nov. 12. They will travel to Cleveland, Ohio to take on UAA rival Case Western Reserve University. The game is scheduled for 2 p.m.

Volleyball

The Carnegie Mellon volleyball team took the court on Saturday to compete in the University Athletic Association (UAA) championship game against Emory University. This was Carnegie Mellon’s third appearance in the UAA championship game, and the 21st-ranked Tartans fell to the eighth-ranked Emory Eagles 3–0. This puts the Tartans’ record at 25–7 on the year.

The Eagles won the first set 25–18, and the final two with a score of 25–17 in each. The Tartan offense was led by senior Jackie Gibbons with nine kills, and junior Eliza Donahue with six kills. Senior Emily Newton contributed 22 assists on the night while senior libero Molly Higgins recorded 16 digs.

Now the Tartans must wait for a bid to the 2016 NCAA Division III Championship, which is set to begin on Thursday, Nov. 10.