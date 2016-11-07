Horoscopes
Ain't the signs so cute?
March 21 - April 19
You're impatient. Is it because of the slow wifi? YES.
Apr. 20 - May 20
The internet is awesome. Outside? What's outside?
May 21 - June 21
You can get distracted and end up scrolling through your Twitter feed for hours.
June 22 - July 22
You still make friendship bracelets. And probably will still make them when you're 80.
July 23 - Aug. 22
You like old coffee shops and dancing when no one is watching.
Aug. 23 - Sept. 22
Did you send that text to the wrong person?! SHIT.
Sept. 23 - Oct. 22
Shadow puppets will never not be a thing.
Oct. 23 - Nov. 21
You've got screenshots that could ruin lives.
Nov. 22 - Dec. 21
Food five second rule, am I right?
Dec. 22 - Jan. 19
If pillow fights were a sport, you'd be varsity.
Jan. 20 - Feb. 18
Sometimes you laugh so hard your sides hurt and you never really mastered handstands.
Feb. 19 - March 20
You can draw amazingly well! (As long as it's stick figures).