Horoscopes

Ain't the signs so cute?

Julie Sanscartier Nov 7, 2016
Aries
March 21 - April 19

You're impatient. Is it because of the slow wifi? YES.

Taurus
Apr. 20 - May 20

The internet is awesome. Outside? What's outside?

Gemini
May 21 - June 21

You can get distracted and end up scrolling through your Twitter feed for hours.

Cancer
June 22 - July 22

You still make friendship bracelets. And probably will still make them when you're 80.

Leo
July 23 - Aug. 22

You like old coffee shops and dancing when no one is watching.

Virgo
Aug. 23 - Sept. 22

Did you send that text to the wrong person?! SHIT.

Libra
Sept. 23 - Oct. 22

Shadow puppets will never not be a thing.

Scorpio
Oct. 23 - Nov. 21

You've got screenshots that could ruin lives.

Sagittarius
Nov. 22 - Dec. 21

Food five second rule, am I right?

Capricorn
Dec. 22 - Jan. 19

If pillow fights were a sport, you'd be varsity.

Aquarius
Jan. 20 - Feb. 18

Sometimes you laugh so hard your sides hurt and you never really mastered handstands.

Pisces
Feb. 19 - March 20

You can draw amazingly well! (As long as it's stick figures).

