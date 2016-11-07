Tuesday, 11/8/16

Election Watch Party

7 p.m. - 10 p.m.

McConomy Auditorium

Cohon University Center, First Floor

After the votes have been cast for one of the most controversial elections in American history, join SLICE, AB films, SDC, Student Government and Student Senate for some popcorn and great company as the fate of the nation is decided. If you are registered to vote on campus, be sure to stop by Wiegand Gymnasium at the Cohon Center during voting hours.

Friday, 11/12/16

Phipps in Photos: 1893 - present

2 p.m. - 8 p.m.

Phipps Conservatory and Botanical Gardens

1 Schenley Drive, Pittsburgh, PA 15213

Admission: Free with price of Conservatory admission, Free for students

Ring in Pittsburgh’s bicentennial with a beautiful exhibit at Phipps. The Conservatory will be displaying historical photographs dating back to the opening of the gardens. Organizers are asking visitors to bring in any of their own photographs to share. Complementing this exhibit, is Garden Railroad, an interactive exhibit with beautiful displays including miniature plants.



Read more here: https://phipps.conservatory.org/calendar/detail/phipps-in-photos-1893-present

Vertigo: The Original’s Fall Concert

8 p.m. - 10 p.m.

Rangos Ballroom

Cohon University Center, Second Floor

Tickets: https://carnegiemellontickets.universitytickets.com/w/event.aspx?id=1470&cid=160&p=1

Come on out Friday night to see The Originals, along with The Nor’easters, Voices in Your Head, Lark and Faux Paz, for an evening of a cappella. The line up promises some electrifying performances and state-of-the-art lighting, sound and staging. Tickets are still available, with VIP tickets granting audience members access to an aca-mixer and an aca-after party at Dave and Buster’s.

Saturday, 11/13/16

3rd Annual Food Truck Block Party

12 p.m. - 4 p.m.

CFA Parking Lot

Pittsburgh’s food truck scene is coming to campus, and bringing with it a diverse set of cuisines, cultures and music. Trucks coming include BRGR, Berlin Street Food, Wok of life and Egdar Tacos Stand. A portion of most proceeds will go to local charities such as Rainbow Kitchen and Operation Better Block that are providing Thanksgiving meals to families in need, and participating trucks will have signs posted. Bring cash, and come out for a great time with SDC, the Intersection and the Undergraduate Student Senate!

ILoveMakonnen with K.Flay

7 p.m. - 10 p.m.

Wiegand Gym

Cohon University Center, First Floor

Tickets: carnegiemellontickets.com

With 16 mixtapes and 2 albums to his name, Makonnen Sheran, better know as ILoveMakonnen is coming to campus this Saturday. The singer and rapper is best known for his remix of Drake’s “Tuesday”, and has since co-signed with Miley Cyrus. His music is known for reflecting his Atlanta roots, and his performances known for captivating and engaging his audience. Buy your tickets now for what will surely be a night to remember.