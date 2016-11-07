Crime and Incident

Assist Outside Agency/Underage Drinking

Oct. 29, 2016

University Police assisted the City of Pittsburgh Police with two intoxicated Carnegie Mellon students on Beeler Street. The students were issued citations for underage drinking.

Robbery

Oct. 29, 2016

A Carnegie Mellon student was the victim of a robbery while walking on Fifth Avenue. University of Pittsburgh Police told University Police that the thieves were placed under arrest. The Carnegie Mellon student was unharmed.

Assist Outside Agency

Oct. 29, 2016

University Police assisted City of Pittsburgh Police with a Carnegie Mellon student who was struck by a bicycle. The student was unharmed in this incident.

Harassment

Oct. 31, 2016

A Carnegie Mellon staff member received a phone call stating that a family member had been kidnapped. The claim was found to be false and an investigation is ongoing.

Robbery

Nov. 1, 2016

A Carnegie Mellon student was the victim of a robbery while walking on Ellsworth Avenue. University Police are assisting City of Pittsburgh Police with this investigation.

Criminal Attempt/Theft by Deception

Nov. 1, 2016

A Carnegie Mellon staff member reported that he received several fraudulent emails requesting he send large sums of money by wire transfer. An investigation is ongoing.

Harassment

Nov. 1, 2016

A Carnegie Mellon staff member reported that he received a phone call claiming a family member had been kidnapped. The claim was found to be false and an investigation is ongoing.