Campus news in brief

Two Carnegie Mellon faculty members receive funding for scientific research

Two faculty members of Carnegie Mellon University, B. Reeja Jayan and Hayden Schaeffer, have been granted research funding for three years by The Air Force Office of Scientific Research through the Young Investigator Research Program (YIP).

Jayan, who is an assistant professor of mechanical engineering, received a three-year grant. She received the award for her work with electromagnetic fields in materials synthesis. Jayan leads a multidisciplinary lab at Carnegie Mellon University. According to a Carnegie Mellon Press release, the lab is devoted to “molecular scale engineering of everyday materials” to uncover new properties of existing materials as well as discovering new materials. These discoveries could potentially lead to innovation in fields such as sensing and energy, and “the grant will help Jayan focus her research on ceramic materials.”

Schaeffer, who is an assistant professor in the Department of Mathematical Sciences, is also a member of Carnegie Mellon’s reputed Center for Nonlinear Analysis. He received a three-year grant “to support his work on sparse modeling, partial differential equations and machine learning,” according to a university press release. In Schaeffer’s project “Sparse Modeling and Machine Learning for Nonlinear Partial Differential Equations,” he will be creating mathematical tools that will help scientists analyze and extract important information from experimental data.

The Young Investigator Program is open to all scientists and engineers across the nation who demonstrate exceptional ability and promise in conducting basic research.

Martin Gaynor selected to be member of the National Academy of Medicine

Martin Gaynor, the E.J. Barone Professor of Economics and Public Policy at Carnegie Mellon University, has been selected to be a member of the National Academy of Medicine. This membership is one of the highest distinctions awarded to scholars and professionals.

Gaynor is the former director of the Bureau of Economics at the Federal Trade Commission. According to a Carnegie Mellon press release, he also conducts research which focuses on “competition, antitrust policy and health care markets.” He has testified before Congress and “worked with the state of Pennsylvania on its health innovation initiative.” He has also advised the governments of the Netherlands and the UK on “competition issues in health care.” Gaynor says that he finds enjoyment in the public service part of his work, as well as “pure intellectual satisfaction and joy that comes from discovering something, figuring something out” in his research.

As Ramayya Krishnan, dean of Carnegie Mellon’s H. John Heinz III College, comments in a university press release, “It would be impossible to overstate the impact Dr. Gaynor has on his field and on our community.”