Men’s soccer fights through second round to end season

This weekend, Carnegie Mellon University hosted the first and second rounds of the NCAA Division III Men’s Soccer Championship. On Friday, the 18th ranked Carnegie Mellon men’s soccer team faced off against the Ohio Wesleyan Battling Bishops in the first round of the tournament.

The game started quickly, with Ohio Wesleyan scoring in the fourth minute to take the early lead. The Tartans immediately fought back, pushing their offensive attack into Ohio Wesleyan territory, with two shots on goal that were saved by the opposing goalkeeper. After trading several possessions, a penalty kick attempt awarded to the Tartans resulted in a goal by junior Jimmy Jameson in the 20th minute, tying the game at 1–1. Both teams created chances and each had a shot on goal that was saved by the goalkeeper. Ohio Wesleyan found their way into Tartan territory on several occasions, but was unable to break through Carnegie Mellon’s defense. The Tartans played aggressively, maintaining possession in Battling Bishops territory. First-year Elliot Cohen scored in the 39th minute with an assist from senior Devin Keane who entered the game less than a minute before. The goal brought the score to 2–1 and gave the Tartans the lead, which they would not relinquish.

The second half of the game was scoreless. Carnegie Mellon almost scored in the half but the call was reversed as the player was offsides. The Tartans had some great looks and several chances to widen their lead, but Ohio Wesleyan fought back. The Battling Bishops had two corner kicks late in the second half, but did not capitalize on their chances to tie the game. The game ended in a victory for the Carnegie Mellon team, who moved on to the second round of the tournament the next day.

Saturday’s second round game of the NCAA Championship against the 16th ranked Calvin College Knights began slowly, with neither team scoring in the first half. The Tartans had many opportunities to score, with multiple shots that went just wide. Sophomore Zack Masciopinto had two shots on goal, both of which were saved by Calvin’s goalkeeper. Consistent play on both sides of the ball led to a 0–0 score at the end of the first half.

The second half began as the first half did, with the Tartans and the Knights both creating chances to score. After receiving a corner kick, Calvin players made a series of headers that ended in a header goal, bringing the score to 1–0. The Tartans nearly tied the game twice, with one shot hitting the post and the other stopped by Calvin’s goalkeeper. The Tartans’ offense drove into Calvin territory several times, with quick runs and efficient passing. As opposed to the Knights’ only shot on goal in the game that resulted in the goal, the Tartans had five shots on goal, but were unable to score. The game ended with the 1-0 score, as the Tartans fell to the Knights in the second round of the NCAA Championship.

The Calvin Knights advance to the third round of the NCAA Championship as the Carnegie Mellon men’s soccer team ends its 2016 season with a 13–4–2 record.