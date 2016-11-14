Horoscopes
The Signs as Quotes We Need Right Now
March 21 - April 19
"You have enemies? Good. That means you've stood up for something, sometime in your life." - Winston Churchill
Apr. 20 - May 20
"It is during our darkest moments that we must focus and see the light." - Aristotle
May 21 - June 21
"We are made of starstuff." - Carl Sagan
June 22 - July 22
"We are just an advanced breed of monkeys on a minor planet of a very average star. But we can understand the universe, and that makes us very special." - Stephen Hawking
July 23 - Aug. 22
"I know of no time in human history where ignorance was better than knowledge." - Neil deGrasse Tyson
Aug. 23 - Sept. 22
"I have not failed, I've simply found ten thousand ways that won't work." - Thomas Edison
Sept. 23 - Oct. 22
"No one has the power to shatter your dreams unless you give it to them." - Maeve Greyson
Oct. 23 - Nov. 21
"Never, under any circumstances, face the facts." - Ruth Gordon
Nov. 22 - Dec. 21
"If you're going through hell, keep going." - Winston Churchill
Dec. 22 - Jan. 19
"I have found the paradox, that if you love until it hurts, there can be no more hurt, only more love." - Mother Teresa
Jan. 20 - Feb. 18
"I suppose I could have stayed home and baked cookies and had teas, but what I decided to do was to fulfill my profession." - Hillary Rodham Clinton
Feb. 19 - March 20
"We are all worms, but I do believe that I am a glow worm." - Winston Churchill