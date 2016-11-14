Horoscopes

The Signs as Quotes We Need Right Now

Julie Sanscartier Nov 14, 2016
Aries
March 21 - April 19

"You have enemies? Good. That means you've stood up for something, sometime in your life." - Winston Churchill

Taurus
Apr. 20 - May 20

"It is during our darkest moments that we must focus and see the light." - Aristotle

Gemini
May 21 - June 21

"We are made of starstuff." - Carl Sagan

Cancer
June 22 - July 22

"We are just an advanced breed of monkeys on a minor planet of a very average star. But we can understand the universe, and that makes us very special." - Stephen Hawking

Leo
July 23 - Aug. 22

"I know of no time in human history where ignorance was better than knowledge." - Neil deGrasse Tyson

Virgo
Aug. 23 - Sept. 22

"I have not failed, I've simply found ten thousand ways that won't work." - Thomas Edison

Libra
Sept. 23 - Oct. 22

"No one has the power to shatter your dreams unless you give it to them." - Maeve Greyson

Scorpio
Oct. 23 - Nov. 21

"Never, under any circumstances, face the facts." - Ruth Gordon

Sagittarius
Nov. 22 - Dec. 21

"If you're going through hell, keep going." - Winston Churchill

Capricorn
Dec. 22 - Jan. 19

"I have found the paradox, that if you love until it hurts, there can be no more hurt, only more love." - Mother Teresa

Aquarius
Jan. 20 - Feb. 18

"I suppose I could have stayed home and baked cookies and had teas, but what I decided to do was to fulfill my profession." - Hillary Rodham Clinton

Pisces
Feb. 19 - March 20

"We are all worms, but I do believe that I am a glow worm." - Winston Churchill

