Monday, Nov 14

Pizza and Conversation

6 p.m.–8 p.m.

Danforth Lounge, Cohon Center

Regardless of your reactions to the events of the past week, campus leaders, led by the Student Body Presidential Cabinet, invite you to an evening of good food and fruitful conversation. The event promises to be a safe space for groups and individuals around campus that are hurting and would like an outlet for expression in the presence of caring company. This event is open to all students and faculty, and anyone is free to come and go as they please.

Thursday, Nov 17

Transgender Day of Remembrance (TDOR)

11 a.m.–3 p.m.

The Cut

Members of CMU ALLIES will gather on The Cut this Thursday to read the names of individuals in the transgender community that have lost their lives due to transphobia. This event strives to raise awareness and promote equality amongst all gender identities and sexual orientations, and invites students to commemorate TDOR the Thursday before the official day, which is Nov. 20th. Read more here:

www.transgenderdor.org/

CMU Jazz Orchestra

8 p.m.–10 p.m.

Kresge Theatre, College of Fine Arts

Tickets: Free at music.cmu.edu/events/632

Jazz and the crisp fall air of November go hand in hand, and CMU’s Jazz Orchestra is ready to warm your hearts with an evening of lively music. This performance is free for all, and promises to excite with a wide variety of styles of jazz music, with some performed with a jazz choir. The group has been rehearsing twice a week for the past couple months, perfecting pieces for your listening pleasure, so be sure to stop by and enjoy songs like “Midnight Voyage”, “Naima” and “Superbone vs. Badman.”

Friday, Nov 18

56th Annual Light up Night

6 p.m.–12 a.m.

Downtown Pittsburgh

Ring in the holiday season with beautiful fireworks, music from O.A.R. and Daya,and the official Tree Lighting Ceremony and ice skating in PPG plaza during Light Up Night this Friday. The Undergraduate Student Senate has organized free shuttle buses, that will run all night to transport CMU students (with valid school ID) to the festivities on the hour, every hour, between 6 p.m. and 11 p.m. from the intersection of Margaret Morrison and Tech St. Return buses will leave from Mellon Green, across from Steel Plaza, every half hour from 6:30 p.m. to 11:30 p.m.

Saturday, Nov 19

Bhangra in the Burgh X

5 p.m.–9 p.m.

Soldiers & Sailors Memorial Hall & Museum Trust

4141 5th Ave, Pittsburgh, PA 15213

Tickets: $10 for children and students, $20 General Admission, $30 Preferred, $35 VIP

From bibx.eventbrite.com

The largest student-run event in Pittsburgh is celebrating its tenth anniversary with an incredible line up of premier Bhangra teams from around the country, battling it out for the winning trophy. Aside from competing teams, there will be five exhibition acts, including Carnegie Mellon’s own CMU Bhangra and Soundbytes. Be sure to also check out the after party at XTAZA Nightclub from 10 p.m. to 2 a.m., with music from DJ VGO and tickets available for only $10 per person for groups, $12 at pre-sale and $15 at the door.

Sunday, Nov 20

SDC’s Annual Iron Chef: Dorm Edition

4 p.m.–6 p.m.

Rangos Ballroom 2&3

Calling all food lovers! Here’s your chance to watch your fellow students show off their culinary capabilities and battle it out with other students from around campus, for a chance to have their dish featured in a dining location on campus. The competition will be judged by Student Body President Vaasavi Unnava, Student Body Vice President Aaron Gutierrez and Provost Farnam Jahanian. Don’t miss this chance to try some incredible and free food, cooked by some incredible chefs.