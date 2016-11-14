Advice for Awkward People

Dear Sarah,

I'm dead, and the election killed me.

I guess I was too stuck in my so-called liberal elite bubble (where I'm perfectly happy, thank you very much) to realize that it was going to happen. I was nervous back in the summer when I was living with my parents in central Pennsylvania, but once I got back to Pittsburgh, the debates happened, and Trump's "locker room talk" scandal hit, I thought there was NO POSSIBLE WAY IN HELL anyone on the fence could swing to the right.

So Tuesday, as I sat in McConomy watching the live coverage, I kept telling myself I would leave to start my homework as soon as Clinton secured her comfortable lead. I kept saying, just another half hour, just another half hour. And as the half hours passed, it was Trump who secured his comfortable lead, not my girl Hill-Dawg. So I left, but I couldn't do homework. I numbed myself up and went to sleep, hoping something crazy would happen overnight that would make things right.

But Wednesday when I woke up, nothing was right. I'm not ashamed to say I cried. Since Wednesday morning I haven't been able to escape it. On Facebook and Twitter, in conversations with friends, in the hallways on campus, and in emails from school officials, President Trump is everywhere. He's also in my hometown, at York County School of Technology, where racial tensions escalated into a video circulated on Facebook showing students carrying Trump signs through the hall and shouting white power.

This isn't an isolated incident. Our nation is erupting with vitriol on both sides. How can I be happy again?

Dead Inside Since Trump Remains An Ugly Goddamn Half-wit Troll

Dear DISTRAUGHT,

This has been a very challenging week for many people, on campus, in Pittsburgh, in America, and in the world. The fact that Trump will be president has shaken us. The reality that so many Americans voted for him is shocking.

Thinking on this large scale about the election and its potential consequences is really scary. There are so many massive problems that we're left to tackle without the government's help — climate change, student debt, racism, sexism, LGBT rights, immigration reform. There are countless organizations in America working for these things that need our help. Do research and get involved. When the Trump administration tries to halt progress, join the corps to keep pushing back. This is the best thing you can do, but it's unlikely to make you happy again.

What might be more helpful is thinking small. The big issues are like scary monsters out to eat us all. But when we think small, we can remember the good. Sit in your room and look around. You have a home and that is good. What's in that room? Good things, like a comfy bed, a laptop that plays good shows, and movies with the click of a button! In my case, two small hamsters that embody all the innocence and goodness that make Trump less significant. Do you also have a phone in your hand? Call your mom, brother, grandma, aunt, or whoever. Remind them you love them, and they'll remind you that they love you, too. Reminisce on that Christmas when you were 11 and got your first PlayStation. Remember how happy you were.

Remember the good to feel better, remember that you have good in your life, but don't forget that there is still evil. Go forth with the joy and power that comes from the good and happy, and use it to make the evil insignificant.

You are loved. You are important. You are wanted. You are more than your president.

Sarah