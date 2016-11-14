Crime and Incident

Motor Vehicle Accident

Nov. 5, 2016

A two-vehicle accident occurred at the intersection of Forbes Avenue and Beeler Street. Two Carnegie Mellon students and a non-affiliate were provided with medical attention.

Underage Drinking/Theft

Nov. 5, 2016

A male Carnegie Mellon student was found in the area of Gesling Stadium after unlawfully taking a traffic cone. University Police determined the student had consumed alcohol and was under 21. He was given medical attention and issued a citation for underage drinking.

Alcohol Amnesty

Nov. 6, 2016

University Police were called to Stever House for an intoxicated male Carnegie Mellon student. The student was provided with medical attention. Amnesty applied, and no citations were issued.

Criminal Attempt / Theft by Deception

Nov. 7, 2016

A Carnegie Mellon staff member received a phone call claiming that a family member had been kidnapped. The claim was found to be false, and an investigation is ongoing.

Access Device Fraud

Nov. 7, 2016

A Carnegie Mellon student alerted University Police that there had been several fraudulent charges to her bank account. An investigation is ongoing.

Theft of Bicycle

Nov. 7, 2016

Two Carnegie Mellon students reported stolen bicycles from the racks outside Margaret Morrison Apartments and the College of Fine Arts.

Access Device Fraud

Nov. 8, 2016

Several unauthorized ATM withdrawals from a Carnegie Mellon student's bank account were reported to University Police. An investigation is ongoing.

Theft of Laptop

Nov. 10, 2016

A Carnegie Mellon student's laptop was reportedly stolen from Hunt Library. An investigation is ongoing.