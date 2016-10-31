Men’s soccer defeats rival university with easy shutout

The Carnegie Mellon men’s soccer team took the field on Friday to defend their home turf against the Bears of Washington University in St. Louis. The Tartans dominated their University Athletic Association (UAA) rival with a score of 3-0 in a one-sided beat down.

The Tartans were a little slow to start, but eventually got one the scoreboard for the first time in the 21st minute because of a penalty kick. Sophomore Zack Masciopinto took the penalty kick after his progress toward a forward pass was stopped by a defender, but the penalty kick was saved by the Bears goalie, only to be given right back to the Tartans. Sophomore Greg Bellwoar gathered the rebounded kick and sent the ball straight to the back of the net, earning the Tartans their first score of the game.

The second score of the game came in the 37th minute, this time from the foot of Masciopinto. Sophomore Jamie Wheaton intercepted a pass and made a break for the net with Masciopinto next to him, and once they approached the goal Wheaton tapped it across the face of the goalkeeper for an easy shot by Masciopinto, his 10th goal of the season.

The final goal came in the beginning of the second half, and once again it was Masciopinto who was credited with the score. Sophomore Anthony Gulli worked his way around a defender deep in Bear territory and touched a high pass over the head of a defenseman. Masciopinto then jumped high into the air to intercept the pass and connected with his head to send the ball into the net, his 11th of the season and the final score of the game for the Tartans.

While the offensive attack from the Tartans was relentless, the defense was also stout and held the Bears to 0 points. First-year Jack Sampiere is credited with the win in goal for Carnegie Mellon, along with his seventh victory and fourth shutout of the season.

The next competition for the Tartans is the final game of the season, at home once again to face off against Case Western Reserve University in a heated UAA contest. The game is scheduled for Saturday, Nov. 5 at 3:30 p.m.