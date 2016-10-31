Football wins, coach Lackner earns 200th career victory

The Carnegie Mellon football team took on Thiel College on Saturday, Oct. 22. The Tartans beat the Tomcats 49–33, taking their overall record to 4–3 and the Presidents’ Athletic Conference (PAC) record to 4–2. Head Coach Rich Lackner earned his 200th career win coaching in collegiate football, all of them earned with the Tartans.

The first drive saw the Tartans force a three and out. Sophomore quarterback Alex Cline connected with junior wide receiver John Prather due to play action, and the Tartans were able to drive the ball deep to the Tomcat red zone. On third and six at the goal line, Cline scrambled out of bounds with nowhere to go, but a late hit on him gave the Tartans another shot, allowing junior running back Sam Benger to get into the end zone to put the Tartans up 7–0. The next drive saw Thiel break out a 30-yard run before their quarterback scrambled for a 45-yard touchdown, tying the game 7–7.

The Tartan offense went back to work on a methodical drive, with Benger and sophomore running back Rory Hubbard picking up good yardage. A completion to Hubbard brought the Tartans into the red zone, and a pass to senior wide receiver Garrett Strobel got it to the goal line. Benger inched the Tartans close to the end zone before the offensive line made a huge hole for him to rush through, and the Tartans recaptured the lead 14–7.

The next drive saw the Tartans almost force a three and out before Thiel managed to get a deep pass. The Tomcat quarterback brought Thiel close to the Tartan red zone. The defense stopped Thiel on third down, but a fourth down pass brought the Tomcats to the goal line. A few plays later, the Tomcats ran it in to bring the score to 14–14.

First-year running back William Richter took the ensuing kickoff to the Tartan 45-yard line. Cline tried to get the ball deep to senior wide receiver Matt Forjan, but they were unable to connect. On the next play, Forjan got the next pass to the Thiel 35-yard line. Benger brought the ball close to the Tomcat red zone, but the Tartans were unable to advance any further, with senior kicker Gabe Renna missing the field goal. The Tartan defense was able to force a three and out, and the Tartan offense brought the ball close to midfield as the first quarter came to a close.

The Tartans in the start of the second quarter marched slowly through Tomcat territory before Forjan caught a deep touchdown pass, putting the Tartans up 21–14. On the next drive, the Tomcats kept it on the ground, but the Tartans were able to stop them on their second set of downs. Hubbard took the first run on the next drive into Tomcat territory. A few plays later, Hubbard made a 39–yard touchdown run, putting the Tartans up 28–14.

A deep pass for the Tomcats almost put them into Tartan territory, but the Tartans made a big hit that forced an incompletion and a fourth down. The next Tartan drive stalled at Thiel territory, but junior punter and kicker Tyler Kohman pinned the Tomcats within their 10-yard line. The Tartan defense put plenty of pressure and forced a three and out, but the offense did nothing on their next possession. The punt was partially blocked, putting the Tomcats in good field position. After some plays, the Tomcats broke off a 17-yard touchdown run that cut the Tartan lead to 28–21. Richter took the ensuing kickoff to Thiel’s 43-yard line, and Cline got a pass off to Forjan before Thiel stripped the ball away to end the half.

Thiel tried an onside kick to start the third quarter, but the ball went out of bounds. Cline completed another pass to Forjan, and after a 15-yard pass to Prather, Benger was able to run it in to put the Tartans up 35–21. The next drive saw the Tomcats make a deep pass to get past midfield. After the referees called a fumble by the quarterback as an incomplete pass, the Tomcats made another completion near the Tartan red zone. After a near interception on third down, the Tartans forced Thiel into an overthrow that turned the ball over on downs.

On the next drive, Cline took a huge hit, and the Tartans went nowhere. Though Thiel had good field positioning, they once again failed on fourth down.

Cline completed a pass to Strobel, and Benger brought the Tartans into Thiel territory. Forjan caught a pass in the red zone as Benger brought the ball toward the goal line. A few plays later, Benger fought his way into the end zone for his fourth touchdown of the day and put the Tartans up 42–21. The Tomcats proceeded to go down the field to end the third quarter.

A few plays into the fourth quarter, Thiel scored a touchdown, but the extra point was blocked by senior safety Malcolm Guya. The next drive for the Tartans saw Cline scramble for a first down to get across midfield, and after a few passes and runs got them close, Cline took the ball in himself and put the Tartans up 49–27.

Thiel then drove the ball down the field for a score of their own, but they failed the two point conversion and left it 49–33. The Tomcats attempted an onside kick, but Prather was able to recover it for the Tartans. Hubbard and Richter helped take time off the clock before the Tartans turned the ball over on downs. On Thiel’s next possession, the Tomcats made a deep completion to the Tartan 30-yard line, but two overthrows on third and fourth down sealed the Tomcats’ fate.

The victory was complete domination on both sides of the football. Aside from the two big plays on the Tomcats’ first drive, the Tartan defense quickly saw that Thiel had a strong preference for running the football, and worked quickly to stop its effectiveness and force them into passing situations. Though the Tomcats seemed to have a plan for stopping Benger that worked early on, the effectiveness of Cline and Forjan in play action and Hubbard as a change of pace running back kept Thiel’s defense off balance.

Lackner became the 79th football coach in NCAA history to amass 200 wins. Coach Lackner is one of 13 active head coaches among all divisions with 200 career victories, and he is in fourth place among active Division III head coaches in total career wins. Lackner is only the 34th coach ever to win all 200 games at the same institution, and just the 11th to do so at the Division III level. There is no doubt that the players performed admirably for their coach and will continue to do so going forward.

The Tartans will next travel to the University of Chicago on Saturday, Nov. 5.