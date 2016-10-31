Chemistry Professor wins 2017 Benjamin Franklin Medal in Chemistry

It has been announced that Carnegie Mellon’s Krzysztof Matyjaszewski, a J.C. Warner Professor of Natural Sciences and Director for Carnegie Mellon’s Center for Macromolecular Engineering, is one of two recipients of the 2017 Benjamin Franklin Medal in Chemistry. His fellow recipient is Mitsuo Sawamoto, a professor of synthetic polymer chemistry from the University of Kyoto.

Matyjaszewski, who was born in Poland and got his doctorate degree from the Polish Academy of Sciences in 1976 and completed a postdoctoral fellowship at the University of Florida a year later, is internationally recognized for his work in polymer chemistry and is one of the most cited chemists in the world.

His work has been cited over 80,000 times in various scientific literature. In addition to being a Franklin Medal awardee, he was the recipient of the 2015 Dreyfus Prize in the Chemical Sciences and of the prestigious 2011 Wolf Prize in Chemistry. He is a fellow of the National Academy of Inventors and the American Chemical Society. Before coming to Carnegie Mellon, he did research at his alma mater, The Polish Academy of Sciences, as well as the University of Paris.

According to a university press release, the Franklin Institute Awards “have recognized and encouraged pre-eminent accomplishments in science and technology on an international level since the institute was founded in 1824.” Matyjaszewski was granted the award for his contributions to the development of a polymerization process called copper-mediated atom transfer radical polymerization (ATRP), which allows an unprecedented degree of control over polymer composition and architecture.

In particular, ATRP allows for more control over the topology and site-specific functionality in the final compound and lessens the formation of side products in the process. The basic process of ATRP begins when the initiator (the alkyl-halide) meets the metal complex and reacts, forming a free radical that can then react with the monomer. The second reaction forms a bigger free radical that can then attach onto other monomers. The greater level of control in the process is achieved by manipulating the reaction conditions — temperature, pressure, solvent, etc. — so that the free radical concentration is kept low.

This is necessary to achieve sufficient control of the polymerization because a high concentration of free radicals means that they react with each other more often, producing a lot of unwanted side products or terminating the reaction. This newfound level of control in the ATRP process allows for novel and improved materials to be synthesized, which are then used in the making of composites, coatings, dispersants, and biomedical polymers, according to the university press release. In addition, ATRP is tolerant of different functional groups in the molecules involved in the polymerization — such as allyl groups, hydroxy groups, or amino groups — allowing for more flexibility in creating diverse materials.

ATRP is also easier to implement commercially because it is easier to set up and prepare and involves less expensive catalysts. These advantages mean that ATRP has revolutionized the field of polymer synthesis. The list of past laureates of the Franklin Institute Awards includes esteemed names such as Stephen Hawking and Marie Curie.

Several past laureates also have ties to Carnegie Mellon, including President Subra Suresh and Mellon Institute polymer researcher Paul Flory. Next May, when Matyjaszewski officially receives the award during a ceremony at the Franklin Institute in Philadelphia, he will join this list of distinguished scientists.