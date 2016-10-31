Time crystals, once thought impossible, now reality

Theoretical physics is a field that can boggle the mind, producing theories at the quantum level that can help us fundamentally understand our own strange world. And, recently, the world got a little stranger as researchers explored the dimension of time and matter.

Crystals, for example, exist in space. So do the laws of physics. However, while the laws of physics are spatially symmetrical (that is, they exist in all directions of space), crystals form repeating patterns only in some directions of space. This common phenomenon is known as translational symmetry breaking, which allows crystals to form in their lowest energy state, known as the ground state.

There are two types of translational symmetry breaking in theoretical physics – explicit and spontaneous. Explicit symmetry breaking involves the variables in the equations of motion themselves not respecting symmetry. With spontaneous symmetry breaking, on the other hand, the variables in the equations of motion have symmetry but the system chooses not to follow it. Spontaneous symmetry breaking is what plays a hand in the formation of crystal patterns.

The laws of physics also extend beyond our own three dimensions into many others, including time. Does this mean that, in addition to crystals that repeat in space, there can be crystals that repeat in time, thus breaking time-translational symmetry? Frank Wilczek, theoretical physicist, 2004 physics Nobel laureate, and professor at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, first proposed the structure of time crystals in 2012.

Along with other theoretical physicists at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, Wilczek predicted a crystal in the dimension of time that could move back and forth periodically between states in its ground state without any additional energy – such a system could act as an eternal timekeeper. However, in this ground state, also known as zero-point energy, there should be no movement. So, according to thermal equilibrium, time crystals should be impossible.

in Aug. 2016, experimental physicists from University of California, Santa Barbara and Microsoft’s Station Q research lab published a paper titled “Floquet Time Crystals” in American Physical Society’s Physical Review Letters with a plan for creating time crystals. Floquet systems are special non-equilibrium systems that can exhibit correlations in time when subjected to a periodic drive, such as a laser. In this case, in keeping with the conservation of energy, the system would neither consume nor produce any energy.

“If a symmetry is broken explicitly, then the laws of nature do not have the symmetry any more; spontaneous symmetry breaking means that the laws of nature have a symmetry, but nature chooses a state that doesn’t,” Dominic Else, a physicist at University of California, Santa Barbara and co-author of the paper, told Phys.org.

Therefore, to break the time-translational symmetry, crystals would have to do it spontaneously. And recently, scientists at the University of Maryland have created a system that does just that.

In Sept. 2016, the researchers published a paper titled “Observation of a Discrete Time Crystal” in arXiv.org in which they discuss the results of the first experimental observations of time crystals. In order to entice spontaneous symmetry breaking, the researchers focused on a ring-shaped quantum system that wasn’t in equilibrium – a chain of ytterbium ions that interact with each other and behave like particles with an up and down spin. Using a laser, they flipped the spin of the ions to put them in a perpetual back-and-forth oscillation, letting the flipped ions interact with each other before flipping them again at regular time intervals. They measured the time it took for the ions to flip halfway (from up to down) and the time it took for the ions to flip all the way back to their original positions. As expected, they found that it took the ions twice as long to flip the whole way around as opposed to half way, since two halves equal a whole.

Remarkably, after letting the system evolve with no additional laser, the researchers found that the interactions between ions occurred at twice the original rate of interaction. Since the laser wasn’t adding any additional energy to the system, but the system continued to have movement in the ground state, the time-translational symmetry must have been spontaneously broken, thus proving the existence of time crystals.

According to their abstract, “Such a time crystal opens the door for studying systems with long-range spatial-temporal correlations and novel phases of matter that emerge under intrinsically non-equilibrium conditions.” Time crystals could also play an important role in quantum computing, specifically improving quantum memory. Since this is such a new discovery, there will undoubtedly be scientists who will repeat the University of Maryland’s experiment to confirm the results.

Regardless, time crystals are an intriguing concept that explore multiple dimensions and open the door for many other possibilities in theoretical physics.