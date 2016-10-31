Reused sensor enables smartwatch to detect acoustic signals

A smart watch’s accelerometer records changes in movement up to 400 times a second. This rapid and subtle process enables the watch to detect steps, elevation, and velocity. At Carnegie Mellon, researchers have discovered a more intriguing use of this. When the accelerometer’s processing speed is increased to a thousand cycles per second, it unearths much more useful information about motion and vibrations.

The Future Interfaces Group (FIG) of the Human-Computer Interactions Institute (HCII) debuted ViBrand, a smart watch that detects bio-acoustic vibrational signals in the hand. ViBrand can tell a power tool from a ringing phone, a tap from a scratch, and a snap from a rub.

Certain vibrating objects and interactions between surfaces have unique signatures that the accelerometer can distinguish, allowing the technology to detect exactly what the watch-wearer’s hand is holding or touching. The technology was developed by Ph.D. students Gierad Laput and Robert Xiao, with guidance from their advisor Chris Harrison, an assistant professor in HCII. “It’s as if you’re using your hand as a detection device,” commented Laput on ViBrand in a University News article. Harrison reiterated this, saying “ViBrand isn’t just a way to control your smartwatch; it enables you to augment your arm.”

Befittingly, the update the students implemented in the smartwatch’s accelerometer requires no additional hardware. Changes were made to only the program for the watch’s operating system. This potentially means ViBrand-like technology could be issued over the air to thousands of smartwatches at no additional production cost to manufacturers and users. To add to this, the technology has shown versatility in its applications. It can be used to tune a guitar, displaying the current key. Moreover, commands sent using gestures such as taps, claps, and snaps could allow users to control devices connected to the internet of things such as lights, fridges, locks, central heating systems, and other parts of a smart home. ViBrand could prove essential for the visually impaired. Today, user interfaces focus largely on sight, and ViBrand could ameliorate this by rendering commands much simpler to execute; it seems more efficient than alternatives — like voice command — that are available at the moment.

An especially futuristic implementation of this technology is for what the FIG team calls vibro-tags: messages left in the language of vibrations. For example, vibro-tags on an office door could be picked up by a smartwatch and displayed on its screen, showing the wearer information such as office hours or a person’s location.

FIG has a whole suit of amazing software and hardware that seems out of the future. Humans have interacted with computers in much the same way for decades. Recently, the ubiquitous implementation of touch screens and personal assistants such as Siri and Cortana has been a welcome change (although the voice assistants can be infamously unsatisfactory or cumbersome to use at times). Nonetheless, continual innovation in computer ergonomics is a path to a more natural relationship with technology. A future where a person can place a call by tapping his ear or complete a wireless transaction by rubbing her fingers together sounds extremely exciting and promising. Luckily, this future, once only imaginable, is just around the corner.