SciTech Briefs

Diamonds provide more data storage than computers

Researchers from the City College of New York are exploiting the imperfections of diamonds to store data. They use lasers to read and write data on small “nitrogen vacancy centers,” in which nitrogen atoms slip into the carbon structure of diamonds.

Diamond data storage is based on the presence or absence of electrons instead of 0s and 1s — green lasers add electrons, and red lasers remove electrons. Because the diamond model is 3-D, it can store stacks of data in multiple layers, unlike DVDs which can only write data on one planar surface. One minuscule diamond, thinner than paper and smaller than a grain of rice, can store one hundred times what a DVD can. Moreover, a diamond can presumably save data forever, which contrasts with current hard drives that stop working after ten years.

The full paper is published in the journal Science Advances.

Source: The New York Times

Human intestines inspire unique battery design

Many researchers are attempting to prototype a lithium-sulfur battery, which theoretically could increase the energy density of the current lithium-ion batteries in use by five fold. However, these researchers must overcome a few key issues with the new battery design before commercializing. For example, these lithium-sulfur batteries lose too many active materials, which significantly reduces the lifetime of the battery.

A British-Chinese team took inspiration from a biological structure — villi of the human intestines — to overcome this problem.

They proposed that a layer of miniature zinc oxide wires in a structure similar to villi (“finger-like protrusions”) would prevent the active materials from escaping, which would allow them to be reused.

The research can be found in Advanced Functional Materials.

Source: BBC News

Scientists are developing male birth control shots

A new study in the Endocrine Society’s Journal of Clinical Endocrinology & Metabolism shows that it is possible to develop a hormonal contraceptive for males, expanding the selection of birth control options for men. However, researchers still need to work on reducing the side effects of this hormonal contraceptive, which currently include depression and other mood disorders.

The study tested the efficacy and safety of the contraceptive on 320 male participants ages 18 to 45. In 56 weeks, only four of the participant’s partners got pregnant. However, many of the participants have reported adverse effects, including muscle pain, acne, depression, and increased libido, and twenty participants dropped out due to these side effects. Hormonal contraceptives for males open up a new path of birth control.

Source: Science Daily

A Planet Nine could be tilting our solar system

According to scientists, from Earth’s viewpoint, the sun looks like it is tilted at a six-degree angle, but according to a professor at the California Institute of Technology, the plane on which the planets orbit the sun is tilted, not the sun. He claims that the tilt of the solar system is caused by a “Planet Nine” that is hypothetically the size of Neptune and 155 billion miles away from the sun.

Another scientist from the University of Arizona also hypothesized the existence of Planet Nine due to the orbit of four objects in the Kuiper Belt beyond Neptune. If her calculations are accurate, Planet Nine’s orbit around the sun takes 17,117 years. The professor from the California Institute of Technology believes that astronomers could discover Planet Nine through a telescope in the near future.

Source: The New York Times

Zika virus found to not only affect pregnant women

Research at The Rockefeller University and La Jolla Institute for Allergy and Immunology suggests that the Zika virus may not be as benign to adults as previously believed.

The researchers performed experiments on mice and found that while Zika affects the entire brain of a fetus, two specific areas of the adult brain could be targeted — the areas that are specific to stem cells. This could lead to loss of brain cells and reduced brain volume, especially in adults with weak immune systems.

It also affects the ability to generate new neurons, which can affect learning and memory and lead to disorders such as depression and Alzheimer’s. With this new information, the researchers state that it may be wise for public health officials to begin monitoring Zika in all demographics, rather than just pregnant women.

Source: Science Daily

Textbook drawings of cell found to be physically incorrect

Super-resolution pictures of the endoplasmic reticulum (ER), the organelle that produces lipids, stores and releases calcium, and communicates in and out of the cell, show that instead of being composed of flat sheets, the ER is made of tightly packed tubes.

There is a discrepancy between the higher and lower resolution pictures because the supposed flat sheets are actually just dense bunches of tubes moving around. Tubules, according to a cell biologist at the Howard Hughes Medical Institute’s Janelia Research Campus, are much more adaptable than sheets, and this new finding changes much of what used to be assumed from the false structure of flat sheets.

Source: Science News