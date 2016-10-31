I was shaking under the drizzling rain. The sky was grey and we had no idea which direction we were going in.

Out of all the days in the week, we chose today to go to the Andy Warhol museum. Amazing.

“So how’s the museum?”

“It’s all the work from this artist Andy Warhol. I heard it’s good.”

“So who’s Andy Warhol?”

“He’s just some pop artist who happened to graduate from CMU.”

It was probably the rain or maybe the video of a woman dipping her head into the toilet that make my art experience less enjoyable. I came out the door facing the even heavier rain before coming in, and having even less enthusiasm.

A gigantic printed out photo of Andy Warhol was placed right in front of the front door. In the photo, he is holding a silkscreen overlay of Marilyn Monroe that is half of his body size. The photo is black and white. Marilyn Monroe has that classic flirtatious smile. Andy Warhol has his face behind the overlay with no expressions. And his glasses have such dark shades that one can barely see his eyes.

One of the pieces in the exhibition was supposed to be a representation of Hong Kong, China. The painting was drawn on Manila paper with ballpoint pen. As somebody who has little knowledge of art, I considered the casual lines as a form of art. However, it was the Japanese characters that confused me. I stared at the drawing, frustrated by the language.

After floors of Andy’s casual college paintings, the only fun part of the entire museum is the silver clouds. We were jumping up and down hitting the “clouds,” which were actually rectangle-shaped silver balloons filled by helium. The room was interactive compared to his other more uninviting works. “What is the purpose though?” “It was just his trial for new media arts.”

Warhol’s other attempts at trans-media arts included films and tv shows. His art aside, one can't help but shake the feeling that his tv show, Andy Warhol's Fifteen Minutes, existed to bring him closer to celebrities and gain more fame. His films will be boring and purposeless to a viewer who is not interested in art. The technique he adopted in the film could be groundbreaking, and the topics could be extraordinary, but for a girl in the 21st century, the videos are outdated and pointless.

The silkscreen paintings of Marilyn Monroe were creative with the colors being well used and the Campbell's Soup Cans also pushed the movement of pop art in the 60s. He designed good patterns and well used the media to create the art that effectively capture the focus of general public. However, all the pieces lack meaning and purpose.