The Originals Show Preview

Walking into an Originals (O's) rehearsal is always a pleasure. In ten minutes you see goofy friends go from hugging it out and laughing about the week, to standing in a circle and harmonizing with grace. The last time I spoke with the group was right before they set off to compete at the ICCA finals in New York, and they have since placed at the competition and released an album. During our last encounter, the group had also briefly mentioned the planning of what they described to be an “a cappella event like no other that Pittsburgh has seen,” and after almost eight months of intensive planning, the Originals are ready to host “Vertigo.”

At Carnegie Mellon alone we regularly see events such as Almost Midnight A cappella and Aca-Pittsburgh, which have set the tone for our own local a cappella culture.

“People do a cappella differently at other schools,” fifth year senior in BXA in science and arts and vice president of internal relations of the Originals Erik Fredriksen explained. “We learned more about the competition by listening to these groups, and now we’re here to give everyone a concert without restrictions.”

Vertigo, will be held on Friday, Nov. 11 in Rangos Ballroom. The O's explained that the roots of the name of the concert are very much seated in what they hope it will be. “It’s called Vertigo, because it’s all about sensation. It’s about the feelings of being overwhelmed by light and sound. It’s about the experience,” president of the O's and sophomore in business administration, Leopoldo Galvan said.

Galvan was not exaggerating when he talked about overwhelming the audience with light and sound. The group has invited professionals to cover sound, lighting, and staging for the event. As for the music itself, The O’s have brought in groups that have inspired them over the past few years. “It’s actually hilarious,” fifth year scholar in electrical and computer engineering and artistic director for the Originals, Nitsan Shai chuckled, “people ask us how we got these amazing groups to come, and all we really did is send out a few emails.”

Shai explained that a few groups that they hoped would attend, couldn’t due to travel restrictions, but since they had started contacting groups in March, they were able to fill the quota that they needed to put on the show. Here’s the final line-up and who’s who for the event:

The Nor’easters

Hailing from Northeastern University, are the 2013 ICCA International Champions themselves, who now have multiple records and other awards under their belt including Best Mixed Collegiate Album (2013, 2014) and earning the Champion title at SoJam X.

Website: http://www.noreaster.neu.edu/

Voices in Your Head

The University of Chicago’s Voices in Your Head, also has a heap of awards and accolades to their name, with widely acclaimed albums and multiple appearances at the ICCA, SoJam and Boston Sings. Prep up for their performance by listening to their award-winning 2011 album “I Used to Live Alone," or here at their website: http://voicesinyourhead.org/

Lark

This all female-identifying a cappella group is a personal favorite of many of the O's, and is notorious for sending chills down the spine with their incredible voices. The Denver-based group has placed at Mile High Vocal Jam and taken home first place at BOSS, despite only being founded in 2014.

Read more, and check out some of their incredible music videos here: http://ucdlark.com/

Faux Paz

Established in 1992, the University of Maryland’s first co-ed a cappella group truly packs a punch with eight studio albums and multiple awards. The group has even been featured on Sing It On, John Legend’s documentary series focused on a cappella groups around the country. The group will soon be releasing its ninth studio album, and will of course be here to wow audiences at Vertigo. Read more about their inspiring story here: http://www.umdfauxpaz.com/

The Originals

Carnegie Mellon’s own all male-identifying group will be performing in addition to putting on the show. Members of the group will also be emceeing the show, to add to the intimate and fun atmosphere of the evening. Here’s where to read more about them: http://www.cmuoriginals.org/

Tickets are already available online at $15 for general admission and $30 for VIP access. The VIP ticket will include an invitation to the aca-mixer, where guests will get to mingle with the performers, as well as an invitation to the after-party, which will be held at Dave and Buster’s. VIPs will also be seated in the first three rows to ensure an unobstructed view of what promises to be an incredible evening.

The Os will be tabling to sell tickets, starting Monday, Oct. 31, and will also be launching a video teaser for their new EP. The EP will be officially released on all major music-selling platforms on the day of the concert, and will include the three songs that the group sang at their iconic appearance at the ICCA this past spring.

“We are incredibly excited and honored to be hosting this event, and we can’t wait to see you all there.” Galvan smiled to conclude, “We’re all just a bunch of nerds who love to sing, that’s what unites us, and that’s what we want to share with our audience at Vertigo.”

Get your tickets here: https://carnegiemellontickets.universitytickets.com/w/event.aspx?id=1470&cid=160&p=1