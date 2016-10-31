Burn All Blockbusters

Something is unfinished in [ITAL]Blue Jay[ITAL].

This is a new movie directed by Alex Lehmann, written by and starring Mark Duplass, and also starring Sarah Paulson, currently available on iTunes/VOD, to be released on Netflix in December.

Completion is the issue in [ITAL]Blue Jay[ITAL], but clearly not the goal. Satisfaction escapes the characters in a way that defines the movie and the viewer’s experience alike. The film centers heavily on nostalgia, and the grip the past has on each of us.

And it is terrifically affecting, in the way a short story or a poem can hit you in exactly the right place. The performances of Sarah Paulson and Mark Duplass are validation enough for this well-written/directed movie. The two actors are heartbreakingly truthful. Sarah Paulson is astonishingly full of life and emotion, and Mark Duplass’s blend of childishness and worn-out melancholy is captivating.

[ITAL]Blue Jay[ITAL] begins in a small town grocery store with the unlikely meeting of two people back in their hometown, high school sweethearts who nearly balk at the sight of each other. Hesitantly, they decide to get coffee, eventually (slowly) opening up to each other as they investigate their old relationship and what’s become of them since. The film is shot in black and white, the characters walking in and out of literal and figurative shadows, exploring this space that exists equally in tangible reality and selective memory.

Watching [ITAL]Blue Jay[ITAL], I recognized the sensation of when I am in my own hometown, walking outside my high school or through a friend’s neighborhood or around that one coffee shop, with no one, listening to nothing. It’s quiet and awfully strange. And it’s empty. We are young, but we have recently known the whiplash of leaving a place where our footprints are several impressions deep, repeated over the first decade and a half of our lives. I walked the same sidewalk out of my school building everyday in high school, often with the exact same people. Now, it’s suddenly bewildering that one location can contain my memories of meeting the first friends I counted as family, the first time I held hands with an old girlfriend, the quiet and too loud moments of adolescence. Returning home is like stepping into a corner of my brain, where I can remember so much life. Doing so with someone who meant something to you then is another trip entirely.

Watch [ITAL]Blue Jay[ITAL] now, if you can. The leaves are changing, the house is getting cold. I’m digging through the closet for old sweaters and warm socks, gifts from friends and family. [ITAL]Blue Jay[ITAL] will give you much the same feeling. A great movie will make me feel, at least for the rest of the evening, as though I am living in the world of the film. Blue Jay makes this fall feel embarrassingly, romantically literary, its quiet black and white aesthetic denoting the way the year dies and time passes. I am young, but I’m older now than I ever realistically saw myself becoming. If we are lucky, we have decades ahead of us, decades to leave behind. We see our hometowns become set pieces to us, structures where drama was once played out and is now remembered in a way we could not have imagined at the time.

[ITAL]Blue Jay[ITAL] is shot and scored in such a way that seems to encapsulate the story as a memory in itself. The characters spend just a few hours together, but my mind jumps easily ahead to imagining them remembering this day.

And how will they remember it? Will they remember how awkwardly they greeted each other, how it took some time to remember any of their old rhythm of humor? And will the emotional outpouring, the denouement of their brief visit overwhelm any memory of them dancing, the old tapes and jokes? I wonder what I’ll remember of the relationships I have now, what will be the frustratingly dominant characteristic. Because this Pittsburgh I know now (like my first hometown and future hometowns) will inevitably become black and white, a maze of shadows and strangely empty buildings, and I’ll find myself walking through these memories with an old friend, neither of us completely satisfied with our present lives or our recollections. Like the two characters in Blue Jay, maybe we’ll smile in spite of ourselves.