The Scaredy-Cat’s Guide to Surviving Phantom Fright Nights at Kennywood

“Fear is all in the mind,” they say. Yeah, but fear can also be found in steep heights, bugs, blood, dark alleys, squirrels, clowns, under your bed, and almost every other thing and place that exists in this world. Fear is everywhere, and there’s nothing anybody can do to change that. Apparently, the only way to get rid of your fears is to face them. That’s why I decided to go to Phantom Fright Nights at Kennywood Amusement Park. So, if you’re a huge scaredy-cat like me and also want to take that risk of facing some of your greatest fears, then here are a few guidelines that you can follow to help you get through a Fright Night at Kennywood.

[BOLD]Be aware of your surroundings[BOLD].

During Fright Night, there are a bunch of actors dressed up in creepy monster costumes scattered throughout the park. They’ll randomly appear from nowhere to follow and terrorize you, but on the bright side, they won’t touch you. To minimize the likeliness of getting the bejeezus scared out of you, first look around and stay calm. If you see a monster coming your way, you can do one of two things: first, force yourself to face your fears and bravely stay right where you are. If the monster approaches you, remind yourself that it’s just a person in a costume and start up a casual conversation. It’s likely they won’t know how to respond and will go on to search for other victims. The second option is to run away, especially if the person in the scary costume is holding an ax or hammer of some sort … now that’s terrifying. Just keep running and don’t look back.

[BOLD]Always stick with a buddy[BOLD].

By having a buddy to walk around with on Fright Night, you’ll feel somewhat safer. You can help each other navigate through the thick fog that surrounds the park, and both of you can be on the look-out for scary-costume-people. In the case that a monster is just too scary for the two of you, you can run away together. The point is, you won’t feel so alone if you have a buddy with you. And if you can get more people to surround yourself with, the better; the more, the merrier!

[BOLD]]Stay away from Fear Fest[BOLD]

So many clowns, so little room to run.

Just scream.

The theme of Halloween is all about screaming, and letting out all the fear inside of you. If you sense that something scary is about to happen, just scream. Sure, some people might get annoyed if you keep screaming the entire night, but just ignore them! By screaming beforehand, you’ll probably not get as freaked out by jump scares, especially the ones you’ll encounter in the Biofear and Mortem Manor haunted house simulations.

Ride the rides and have fun!

Remember Kennywood is not just a horrorland filled with freaky creatures and haunted houses. A good way of getting away from all the monsters and clowns is by riding the rides at the park. There are so many roller coasters and other attractions for people to enjoy, like the Thunderbolt, The Cosmic Chaos, and Phantom’s Revenge. However if you happen to be a scaredy-cat who’s also afraid of big roller coasters, I suggest you start off with (or just stick to) the much smaller and less intense rides. That’s what I did! There’s something for everybody. Go to Kennywood around this time to have fun with your friends and family, but also to experience a horror-themed event that only comes around once a year.