Horoscopes
The Signs as Peter Pan Quotes
March 21 - April 19
"To love would be an awfully big adventure."
Apr. 20 - May 20
"All the world is made of faith, trust, and pixie dust."
May 21 - June 21
"Never say goodbye because goodbye means going away and going away means forgetting."
June 22 - July 22
"The moment you doubt whether you can fly, you cease forever to be able to do it."
July 23 - Aug. 22
"Dreams do come true, if only we wish hard enough."
Aug. 23 - Sept. 22
"Never is an awfully long time."
Sept. 23 - Oct. 22
"If you cannot teach me to fly, teach me to sing."
Oct. 23 - Nov. 21
"Stars are beautiful, but only look on forever."
Nov. 22 - Dec. 21
"Time is chasing after all of us."
Dec. 22 - Jan. 19
"Just always be waiting for me."
Jan. 20 - Feb. 18
"You know that place where you still remember dreaming? That's where I'll always love you."
Feb. 19 - March 20
"Would you like an adventure now, or would you like to have your tea first?"
All quotes by J. M. Barrie