Horoscopes

The Signs as Peter Pan Quotes

Julie Sanscartier Oct 30, 2016
Aries
March 21 - April 19

"To love would be an awfully big adventure."

Taurus
Apr. 20 - May 20

"All the world is made of faith, trust, and pixie dust."

Gemini
May 21 - June 21

"Never say goodbye because goodbye means going away and going away means forgetting."

Cancer
June 22 - July 22

"The moment you doubt whether you can fly, you cease forever to be able to do it."

Leo
July 23 - Aug. 22

"Dreams do come true, if only we wish hard enough."

Virgo
Aug. 23 - Sept. 22

"Never is an awfully long time."

Libra
Sept. 23 - Oct. 22

"If you cannot teach me to fly, teach me to sing."

Scorpio
Oct. 23 - Nov. 21

"Stars are beautiful, but only look on forever."

Sagittarius
Nov. 22 - Dec. 21

"Time is chasing after all of us."

Capricorn
Dec. 22 - Jan. 19

"Just always be waiting for me."

Aquarius
Jan. 20 - Feb. 18

"You know that place where you still remember dreaming? That's where I'll always love you."

Pisces
Feb. 19 - March 20

"Would you like an adventure now, or would you like to have your tea first?"

All quotes by J. M. Barrie

