Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2016

6:30 p.m.–9:30 p.m.

The 1975

Stage AE

400 N Shore Dr, Pittsburgh, PA 15212

Tickets: [SLANT12]http://cwm.io/6aadde[SLANT12]

The English pop-rock band will be performing for two nights in a row at Stage AE in Pittsburgh, which is the second City in their 2016 Fall Tour. Prepare for the night by listening to their incredibly popular second studio album, [ITAL]I like it when you sleep, for you are so beautiful yet so unaware of it[ITAL]. The group is famous for performances that engage audiences, and notorious for skipping around genres. They’re a band that’s constantly evolving, with performances very much worth catching.

Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2016

5 p.m.–6:30 p.m.

Steven Pinker: The Past, Present, and Future of Violence

McConomy Auditorium

Cohon University Center, First Floor, Pittsburgh, PA 15213

CMU’s Humanist League is hosting Professor Steven Pinker of Harvard University for this year’s Carl Sagan Fest celebrations. Professor Pinker’s talk will involve important conversations about violence throughout history and how rates and perceptions of violence have evolved over time. Professor Pinker will also be the first ever Sagan Award recipient, an award from CMU’s Humanism Initiative.

Friday, Nov. 4, 2016

7 p.m.–9 p.m.

CMU OM Diwali Garba

UC Wiegand Gymnasium

Cohon University Center, First Floor, Pittsburgh, PA 15213

Tickets: https://carnegiemellontickets.universitytickets.com/w/event.aspx?id=1471&cid=160&p=1

Around the world, Indians celebrated Diwali this past Sunday, and now CMU’s OM is bringing the celebrations to Weigand this Friday at 7 p.m. The event will include Indian food, some performances from South Asian groups around campus, and music aplenty fit for dancing. Indian attire is highly encouraged. OM will be tabling all week, and tickets are also available online.

Friday, Nov. 4, 2016

6:30 p.m.

Troye Sivan - The Suburbia Tour

Stage AE

400 N Shore Dr, Pittsburgh, PA 15212

Tickets: [SLANT12]http://www.ticketmaster.com/[SLANT12]

After playing Wolverine’s younger self in [ITAL]X-Men Origins: Wolverine[ITAL], and then taking the internet by storm through his Youtube channel, Troye Sivan is a youth idol like no other, and with the release of his first studio album, [ITAL]Blue Neighborhood[ITAL], he’s touring the world connecting with his fans. The Australian singer and entertainer has progressed immensely since the release of his EP, [ITAL]TRXYE[ITAL], and is leaving critics and fans alike amazed. Don’t miss Sivan performing at Stage AE this Friday.

Sunday, Nov. 6, 2016

6 p.m.–7 p.m.

A Taste of Bollywood: Mother India (1957)

Row House Cinema

4115 Butler St, Pittsburgh, PA 15201

Tickets: [SLANT12]http://bit.ly/MotherInd[SLANT12] ($9)

Help bring in the Indian holiday season with one of the most critically acclaimed Bollywood films the industry has produced. [ITAL]Mother India[ITAL] is the story of an impoverished mother, who is only strengthened by hardship as she works to raise her sons and face the cruelty of a money lender. The movie stars the iconic Nargis in the titular role, along with Sunil Dutt, Rajendra Kumar, and Raaj Kumar.