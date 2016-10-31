Advice for Awkward People

Dear Sarah,

You know that saying, "Carnegie Mellon is Pittsburgh's last steel factory?" It's a problematic concept, but not wrong. Carnegie Mellon isn't what I could call a cuddly place.

You've got all the warm comfort of one of the largest continuously poured concrete structures in the world, the chill in your nose that tells you it's almost winter, and the gentle understanding of the faculty who just want the best for you — all with the stabbing pain of stress-induced heartburn.

It's no wonder we've got issues.

On the nights when things can't seem to get much worse, you know what I want more than anything in the world? My dog. There is no comfort in the world like falling asleep next to the little pup who keeps me warm and looks at me like I've done something to do deserve her.

Nothing at school can make me as happy as my baby does. Why don't they let us bring our doggies and kitties to school with us? I think it would do wonders for schoolwide morale, and we would all benefit from loving cuddles from the ones we love most in the world.

Cold and sad,

Less Okay Now Empty Without Our Little Fluffy

Dear LONE WOLF,

Carnegie Mellon is as warm as it's going to be for quite a few months. Winter is coming, my comrade. And a direwolf by your side would certainly help.

But think about how many hours a day you actually spend in your room. How much grass do you have access to? Do you have enough money to buy food and pay vet bills if anything happens? Let's face it, college students can barely take care of themselves, let alone a beautiful wonderful animal that deserves an owner who can talk him on walks and play with him and afford to feed him! As nice as it would be to have a puppy, the puppy probably wouldn't feel the same way.

However, there are alternatives!

Luckily we live in a city with a jillion pups. Just walk down the street, through campus, or by the philosophy department's office and you'll find the delight you seek. Don't feel ashamed to ask their owners for a little pat — what do you have to lose? Also the Mindfulness Room in West Wing holds an event called Paws to Relax every Wednesday. All you have to do is show up and present yourself to the pups for their loving cuddles!

There's also the option of a lower-maintenance pet. I am personally partial to small rodents like mice, gerbils, hamsters, and guinea pigs. My two hamsters, Doodle and Honey, are the greatest joys in my life. They aren't exactly cuddly, but their tiny innocence, tiny feet, and tiny eyes are enough to bring me to my knees in tears. But if you're crazy and rodents aren't your thing, you could also go for a lizard, fish, or turtle. With these delightfully miniature companions, the majority of the cost is upfront for the habitat, then it's just food and bedding from there.

If all else fails, ask your best friend for some cuddles. Sometimes it's just nice to have a warm squishy body to rest your head on, and who better than a BFF?

Woof woof,

Sarah