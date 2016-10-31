Student Government column

For one week a year, my high school, Peddie School, felt like magic. Supporting our rivalry with Blair Academy, which has ranked as New Jersey’s oldest continuous prep-football competition, our Spirit Week was referred to as Blair Week. Everything in that week had been backed up by years of tradition, from the daily dress up days to the school-wide rallies and a bonfire and everyone counting down to the grand finale of the week: Blair Day. On this day, every fall Junior Varsity and Varsity team of both schools would compete, with each loss or win tallying a single point on a master score where whoever won the most points at the end of the day would bring home the Potter-Kelley Cup. Regardless of the outcome, there were tears and a resounding agreement that our school was the best school to attend and love.

I mention this because Carnegie Mellon and my old school are a lot alike. Outside of Blair Week, sports weren’t a huge deal. Since it was a boarding school, students were usually able to choose how they would spend their days, and they usually chose to do their work and study. Just as I’ve done a hundred times over at Carnegie Mellon, I would find myself cursing Peddie while studying for my AP Biology test at 3 a.m., and then immediately take it back when I remembered how lucky I was to be receiving the education that my school was granting me.

Carnegie Mellon’s lack of school spirit is hard to miss, but I’ve always disagreed with anyone who says that there’s nothing we can do about it since sports aren’t the main priority to our non-athlete population. How many times have you gone around a circle with friends and strangers and laughed over miscellaneous events that occurred during Carnival? Blair Week also gave every single Peddie student something to bond over, but in a different way. The long history that surrounded the week made everyone feel like they were a part of something great and meaningful.

Sports aren’t the missing link. The more and more our students and faculty receive international recognition for their incredible contributions to their respective fields of interest, or the more our athletes are declared All-American, or the more of our student organizations and greek chapters continue to achieve amazing things in philanthropy or beyond, the harder it gets to say that the Carnegie Mellon community isn’t great enough to be spirited. Remembering to recognize how amazing our community really is, I believe, can take us further than we’ve ever gone before. As our administration, Student Government, and student organizations, like Proud to Be Plaid, which made Scotty Saturday possible (and how great was that?), work hard to support existing traditions and start new ones to remind us of this fact, we must remember to always remain engaged and grateful in our education, and supportive of all those around us who are sharing this incredibly unique experience with us. What traditions will you start and share during your time here?