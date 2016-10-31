Museum of Broken Relationships exhibit comes to Pittsburgh's The Mine Factory

Have you ever found yourself painfully raking through your closet after a breakup and tossing your ex’s old t-shirts? Maybe you hid that teddy bear from Valentine’s Day under the bed, or maybe you felt overwhelmed by the toothbrush they left when they spent the night. Regardless of our individual tales, it’s undeniable that broken relationships leave us with a collection of emotionally charged objects in addition to our grief. This can be deeply unpleasant, but a pair of Croatian artists saw an opportunity to create something cathartic and beautiful from the pain of physically “letting go.”

In 2006, Olinka Vištica and Dražen Grubišić, initially a couple, founded the Museum of Broken Relationships (MoBR) after their breakup. The Museum’s first iteration centered on the artifacts from the two’s romance, but since then the project has expanded worldwide. As Vištica’s and Grubiši’s website states, the “Museum of Broken Relationships is a physical and virtual public space created with the sole purpose of … sharing your heartbreak stories and symbolic possessions.” Their mission statement explains that a constant stream of anonymously donated items, with personal stories attached, is curated by MoBR. This approach’s power lies in each donor’s “chance to overcome emotional collapse through creativity.”

Currently, MoBR has two permanent installations (Zagreb, Croatia and Los Angeles, California), and has been temporarily exhibited in 38 cities worldwide. Now, more than a decade after the original Museum’s founding, a MoBR exhibition is coming to Pittsburgh’s very own The Mine Factory from Dec. 2 to Dec. 30. This installation is being designed by Project Ex, a five-person team of graduate students from Carnegie Mellon’s Entertainment Technology Center (ETC) led by producer Sarabeth Boak. The ETC’s client for this project is Professor Bernstein, a Carnegie Mellon English professor inspired by visiting Croatia’s original MoBR. This semester, Prof. Bernstein worked with nine of her students to interview potential donors throughout Pittsburgh.

According to Christian Zeitler, an undergraduate student enrolled in Professor Bernstein’s class, “the significance of this project seems to grow every day for us.” Explaining that “some [stories] are tear jerking,” while “some are hilarious,” Zeitler sums up the exhibit’s theme as “a fragmented and beautiful portrait of people learning to let go in the midst of heart break.” However, Zeitler clarified that due to time constraints, “this process has certainly been stressful.” For example, donation collection “frequently takes pestering, … annoying emails, [and] traveling to [unknown] parts of the city to ask strangers to bare their souls for [the team].” Zeitler, however, sees this as a small price to pay for the resulting collection, which is “very emotionally raw,” “unflinchingly honest,” and “nothing short of amazing.”

Dani Joseph, a fellow team member, concurred that the donation process is both the project’s “most challenging and most rewarding part.” She elaborated, saying that “there’s a moment when you’re getting a donation that you look into people’s eyes and see their pain, and it’s very raw and overwhelming to be the person … assuring them.” However, Joseph explained that, difficult as the work can be, Pittsburgh “is rich in stories and it’s time that those stories were heard.” To further this goal, it’s been crucial for the team “to reach out to populations like the steel mill workers as well as students.”

The team is not only focused on diverse community donations, but also on creating space for Pittsburgh residents to meaningfully interact with them. This task falls to the Entertainment Technology Center team, which is comprised of graduate students with “a mix of specialties, ranging from programming to traditional art.” Sarabeth Boak, producer of the ETC design team, explained that, “All ETC projects involve … taking a design vision and building a world around it.” Boak explained her passion for this world by saying “designing [physical] spaces feels special” because “this is the age of experience over material ownership.” Joseph echoed this emphasis on experience, exclaiming, “I cannot wait to see the ways that people engage with our material.” Given the Museum of Broken Relationship’s unique and powerful beauty, it’s certain that nobody else in Pittsburgh will want to wait either.