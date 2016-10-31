Why does Carnegie Mellon struggle to help low-income students?

Most Carnegie Mellon students have some idea of where our school falls on the leading college rankings. Carnegie Mellon publishes on its website that many of its programs like Computer Science, Engineering, Drama, and Business are ranked in the top ten nationwide. However, few Carnegie Mellon students are aware that we do quite poorly on another college ranking (made by one of the nation’s most prominent newspapers): the New York Times’ College Access Index.

American colleges and universities exist in part to provide a figurative ladder of opportunity for low-income students to enter the middle class and have great careers. This “ladder” has three components. First, the college provides great financial aid. Second, many low-income students attend the college. Third, the low-income students who attend the college are able to graduate.

In Sept. 2015, The Upshot (The Times’ data journalism section) attempted to measure colleges’ abilities to do all this by gathering information on the net price that middle-income students pay to attend the college, as well as the percentage of graduates of a college who received Pell Grants (federal financial aid to U.S. college students from low-income families). The ranking also takes into account the graduation rate of Pell Grant recipients at the college. The index includes colleges with a five-year graduation rate of 75 percent or higher, and of the 179 colleges in the ranking, Carnegie Mellon places at 154.

To find out why Carnegie Mellon performs so poorly on this index, The Tartan spoke with Lisa Krieg, Carnegie Mellon’s Associate Vice President & Director of Enrollment Services. We also received additional information via email from Kenneth Walters, Carnegie Mellon’s Executive Director of Media Relations.

Why Carnegie Mellon doesn’t meet demonstrated need

If you go one-by-one down U.S. News and World Report’s ranking of national universities, the first private school that does not meet on average at least 97 percent of demonstrated financial need is Carnegie Mellon University. Carnegie Mellon’s figure of 82 percent is significantly lower than the average percentage need met of any other private school in the top 30 national universities.

When asked why this is the case, Walters insisted that “meeting need is a top priority for the university,” and identified Carnegie Mellon’s smaller endowment per student when compared to peer institutions to be the reason why Carnegie Mellon cannot provide as much financial aid.

The limitations of Carnegie Mellon’s endowment

One of Krieg’s main criticisms of the ranking is that it fails to take into account a college’s endowment per student, a measure of a college’s ability to provide great financial aid. Krieg points out that it is unfair to compare schools like Carnegie Mellon to schools with far larger endowments on a per-student basis. “The endowment challenges us,” Krieg said.

The table lists Carnegie Mellon’s endowment per student as $75,000, but the top-ranked private schools on the list have numbers several times larger than that. Some schools even have endowments per student in the millions. Public schools such as those in the University of California system top the rankings and manage to provide great financial aid with lower endowments per student, but those schools have higher student-faculty ratios, are more affordable to begin with, and receive substantial government funding — so it is unfair to compare Carnegie Mellon to those schools as well.

When Krieg was asked about William Dietrich’s famous $265 million gift to Carnegie Mellon, and why even that hasn’t been enough to make Carnegie Mellon’s financial aid competitive with other private colleges, she explained that colleges must only spend a small portion of their endowment each year, saving the bulk of the money for future years in order to ensure the continued financial well-being of the university.

Carnegie Mellon’s economic diversity and percentage of Pell Grant recipients

The percentage of students at a college who receive Pell Grants is a good proxy measure for economic diversity. Carnegie Mellon has a smaller percentage of Pell Grant recipients than many other colleges in the index, and there are several possible explanations for why this is the case. Firstly, Krieg noted that Carnegie Mellon, or any other school for that matter, has students who are just above the Pell Grant threshold, but might still be considered low-income by other measures. Secondly, 21 percent of Carnegie Mellon undergraduates are international students who cannot receive Pell Grants regardless of socioeconomic status. This proportion is significantly higher at Carnegie Mellon than at most other American universities.

Another point Krieg made is that as a largely STEM-focused university, it is especially challenging for Carnegie Mellon to attract low-income students. Many low-income students attend high schools that do not offer the same variety of advanced STEM classes that more privileged students have access to. This makes it more challenging for low-income students to even become interested in fields like engineering and computer science, let alone develop the skills necessary to pursue those fields of study at Carnegie Mellon. So how does Carnegie Mellon compare to other STEM-focused schools? According to The Upshot, Carnegie Mellon’s undergraduate student body is composed of 11 percent Pell Grant recipients. MIT has 15 percent, Cal Tech has 13 percent, and Georgia Tech has 11 percent.

Walters views economic diversity and financial aid as linked, predicting that “as we become more successful in meeting financial need, we will become more successful at increasing diversity in the freshman class, including Pell Grant recipients.”

Return-on-investment and the post-Carnegie Mellon experience

Carnegie Mellon may not be the most competitive school in terms of financial aid, but perhaps that is less important at a school where graduates earn higher salaries and pay back their loans successfully at higher rates than graduates of other top research universities. Carnegie Mellon graduates of the Class of 2015 who entered the workforce right away reported a median starting salary of $82,275, a figure far higher than the national median of $50,651. Krieg says that the low-default rate for Tartan grads, just 0.7 percent in fiscal year 2012 (the most recent year for which the information is available) is something that “we should be really proud of as an institution.”