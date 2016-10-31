Crime and Incident

Alcohol Amnesty

Oct. 21, 2016

University Police responded to the Greek Quad in response to a report of an intoxicated male. The Carnegie Mellon student was provided with medical attention. All criteria of Amnesty were met and no citations were issued.

Burglary

Oct. 21, 2016

A Carnegie Mellon staff member reported that unknown person unlawfully entered her office, accessed her computer, and removed some of her property. An investigation is ongoing.

Vehicle Damage

Oct. 21, 2016

University Police responded to the Greek Quad after a tree landed on two parked vehicles.

Odor of marijuana/Disorderly Conduct

Oct. 21, 2016

University Police seized a small amount of marijuana and drug paraphernalia from a West Wing dorm. Four Carnegie Mellon students and a non-affiliate were issued citations for disorderly conduct.

Underage Drinking

Oct. 22, 2016

A University Police Officer observed an intoxicated male walking along Forbes Avenue, close to Beeler Street. The Carnegie Mellon student was provided with medical attention and issued a citation for underage drinking.

Alcohol Amnesty/Carrying A False Identification Card

Oct. 23, 2016

Two people were witnessed arguing on Fifth Avenue. The Carnegie Mellon students were found to be intoxicated and were provided with medical attention. Amnesty applied and no citations were issued for underage drinking. Additionally, one of the students possessed a fraudulent driver’s license and was issued a citation for carrying a false identification card.

Alcohol Amnesty

Oct. 23, 2016

An intoxicated male was reported at Morewood Gardens. The Carnegie Mellon student was provided with medical attention. All criteria of Amnesty were met and no citations were issued.

Traffic Stop/Disorderly Conduct

Oct. 24, 2016

Two University Police Officers observed a driver operating a vehicle on South Craig Street with no illuminated headlights. University Police performed a traffic stop of the vehicle and found and seized a small amount of marijuana and drug paraphernalia. The driver was issued citations for the traffic violation and disorderly conduct.