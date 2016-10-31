Katie McGinty may bring balance to chaotic election cycle

Editorials featured in the Forum section are solely the opinions of their individual authors.

This week I’m going to tell you about Katie McGinty. Katie McGinty? Who is that? In case your television screen has been bombarded exclusively by ads about presidential candidates and your mailbox has been stuffed with political propaganda spewing either love or hate for Trump and Clinton, I’ll remind who Katie McGinty is and why she is someone you should care about this election season. Perhaps, in the daily stack of political postcards, you have come across the occasional McGinty one. Chances are you threw it in the trash with the rest of them without a second glance, but McGinty is an important candidate for any resident of Pennsylvania to be aware of.

McGinty is a Pennsylvania democrat who is running against Patrick Toomey [R] for a seat in the U.S. Senate. She is best known for her work in environmental policy, and has served both as an environmental adviser to Bill Clinton during his presidency and Secretary of the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection. She has dedicated her political career to finding renewable energy sources and protecting the environment, and plans to continue her work in Pennsylvania should she be elected into office this November.

In addition to her environmental plans and policies, McGinty’s campaign focuses on job creation and economic growth here in Pennsylvania. She speaks about her plans to help the middle class by making healthcare affordable and accessible for all Pennsylvanians, remodeling some aspects of the state’s public education system, and fighting for universal Pre-K education.

If McGinty is elected, she will be the first female senator in the history of the state of Pennsylvania, and will unseat her opponent Pat Toomey, who has been representing the state since 2011. As a woman, McGinty recognizes the many women’s issues that are often overlooked by male representatives. One such example revolves around controversy about paid leave for women who must take a temporary leave of absence to care for their families. McGinty has resolved to help pass amendments to the Paycheck Fairness Act and thereby ensure that women do not have to choose between their job and caring for their family.

Is that a good synopsis for you? Do you feel more informed about a name that appears on the ballot that is not Clinton or Trump? Clearly, this election year is critical because it is a presidential election year where neither candidate is up for re-election. There will be an entirely new leader of our country and that is quite daunting. It is very easy to get swept up in the pandemonium and panic of who should serve as Commander in Chief, especially this year when so many voters feel as though they have no one to choose from.

When I hear people say that they are so fed up with the entire political system and they dislike the presidential candidates so much that they aren’t going to vote at all, I get aggravated for many reasons, but one of those reasons is that there is more to this election than just the presidential candidates. We have a system of checks and balances in this country, meaning the president does not hold dictatorial power. For this reason alone it is important to vote because there is more than one political office that is up for grabs, and the state and local offices are just as important and will impact daily life just as quickly as the president.

My intent is not to convince that you should vote for McGinty, although she a very strong candidate for Pennsylvania. My goal is to remind you that there is more to this election than the presidential race, and that to throw away your vote by simply not going to a polling place or not sending in an absentee ballot demonstrates a lack of understanding of our political system and a sense of apathy that is extremely dangerous in a democratic society.