Two-party compromises beat third party idealism

Editorials featured in the Forum section are solely the opinions of their individual authors.

Today I will be responding to the argument challenging my defense of the two-party system written in the last issue by Staffwriter Brandon Schmuck. He defended voting via one’s ideology and not bending to fit into a party mold. Schmuck posits that the two-party system “represents a vastly oversimplified view of American political beliefs,” but blaming the two-party system for all of the problems with modern elections is an oversimplification.

Let’s start with party ideology. Schmuck claims “the vote between Democrat and Republican only represents one dimension of the political compass.” While this seems like a reasonable point, it is a view that only pays attention to the biggest contest in the arena.

One of the amazing things about our electoral structure is how the two major parties work as massive coalitions; in a parliamentary system, each of them could easily be two or three parties. Our nation has three branches of government; if someone does the research, they may find candidates that they align with running for Congress. These representatives bring many political dimensions and ideals to the table, but they do not form their own parties just because they disagree on a few issues. They find common ground with their fellow lawmakers.

Parties can shift in their ideology when more lawmakers endorse a particular idea. If a voter feels left out of a coalition, he should support legislators in the coalition he most agrees with.

Schmuck writes how Americans are frustrated with our current climate, saying, “39 percent of [Americans] identify as independent.” While that is a significant portion of the population, it also shows that a clear majority of the population fits into only two of the infinite party identifiers. Identifying as independent also has a host of complications. Putting everyone who disagrees with the two party system into one category should make the independents just as frustrated. Libertarian Gary Johnson and Green Jill Stein do not fall into the same category. Still, the reason the number of independents has risen is not due to an increased willingness to fight the system. Rather, our recent political climate has reached a partisan breaking point.

In my first column,, I stressed how our system works well when people from both parties are willing to find compromises. It is the main pillar of our political culture. The current break in that compromising culture is most likely due to the fact that over the past two presidencies, as I discussed in my third column, our two parties have grown increasingly partisan. In a Pew Research poll conducted in 2014, people’s responses showed that over the last 20 years, the median Democrat and Republican have grown so far apart that in both parties, more than a quarter to a third of them believe the other party is a “Threat to the Nation’s Well-Being.”

Growing up in a world where the other party is an enemy would definitely turn off young voters to the current system. In the last eight years, Republican obstructionism in Congress has limited how much the government could accomplish. This would explain why 64 percent of those responding to the Real Clear Politics poll say the country is on the “Wrong Track.” Schmuck writes that these disengaged young voters are putting “their votes in their own hands” with tools like the internet. But as I discussed in my second column, this trend towards new media has its drawbacks.

Tools like the internet can help young people learn about candidates. I am a proponent of curiosity, and the internet often helps with this. Still, many people young and old can fall into a vacuum when learning about political candidates, especially on the internet. They will often find information that confirms their personal opinions, whether the information is correct or not.

For example, in our presidential contest, many younger voters showed interest in alternative candidates like Stein and Johnson. For people disinterested by the major party candidates, having other options seems like a reasonable idea. But these candidates present themselves as infallible alternatives just because they fight the two-party mold. Although they might not like to admit it, they have many flaws of their own.

While Johnson’s popularity might be linked to his desire to legalize marijuana, his plans to abolish the Department of Education and the IRS tend to receive less scrutiny. His tax plans do not add up, and his lack of knowledge on foreign policy should be severely worrisome.

Similarly, Stein often displays a complete lack of knowledge when discussing her grand solutions to our nation’s problems, whether it’s her inability to explain what quantitative easing is to her health concerns about WiFi. I highly recommend John Oliver’s recent segment on the third-party candidates.

People should become more willing to accept candidates’ faults and understand that almost no candidate will be perfect.

And that brings me to our current dilemma. Schmuck tries to make the two-party system the scapegoat for many problems. First, I will address his claim from the New York Times that “only 9 percent of Americans chose Trump or Clinton as nominees in the primaries.” While this is technically true, it should have been noted (as it was directly underneath the statistic in the NY Times article) that these numbers were exactly the same in 2008. This is not some staggeringly surprising statistic. Additionally, the system he should be criticizing is the primary system, not the two-party system. Primaries are sprinkled all over the calendar depending on which state you reside in, and turnout is usually quite low for these elections. Only the most motivated and engaged voters take part in the process.

In addition, he claims that Trump is “the flaming dumpster of trash that is the two party system.” While a dumpster fire is an appropriate metaphor to describe Trump, blaming the two-party system again reflects an oversimplified view of how our country functions. The main culprit for Trump’s success is the GOP primary rulebook, which gave him the nomination without a majority of the actual votes cast in the contests. If they had used the primary rules of the Democrats, which were all proportional, we may have seen a different outcome.

Schmuck criticizes how “dramatically” I conclude my two-party defense by calling for Trump to be “eviscerated.” I was not excited about Clinton during the primaries. But now that the choice is set to be made in the general election, I ask you: On the morning of Nov. 9, how will you feel if your new president-elect is Donald Trump, a racist, misogynist, bullying, thin-skinned, xenophobic, ignoramus who has never held elected office at any level, who has spent his career making money by ripping off people who work for him and others through scams like Trump University, who has boasted about being a sexual predator, and who ran a campaign based on hatred, division, conspiracy theories, and love of foreign dictators?

I am not exaggerating when I write that he needs to be destroyed. Neither is Washington Post columnist Dana Milbank, who recently wrote of the need to “humiliate” Trump on election day. Neither is Wall Street Journal Deputy Editorial Page Editor Bret Stephens, who stated back in May the need to “crush” Trump in the election to send a message to the GOP.

If there’s anything the last debate proved it is that Trump cannot be trusted with the safety of our republic. One cannot make the claim that the two main options are equally unqualified without participating in the vicious double standard that has infected our entire perception of this race.

Clinton has plenty of flaws, but this is a woman who has spent her life working on behalf of women’s and children’s rights, was a highly involved and popular First Lady, was an effective U.S. Senator who worked well with her Republican colleagues, and was a well-regarded U.S. Secretary of State, Republican balderdash about Benghazi notwithstanding. She is one of the best-qualified presidential candidates in U.S. history.

Finally, Schmuck claims that the two-party system “turns the election into more of a childish finger-pointing game than an actual debate.” This again is also oversimplified. While evidence of mud-slinging campaigns goes all the way back to the election of 1800, two-party systems do not create finger-pointing matches between the candidates. Check even as recently as 2008; “Yes We Can” and “Hope and Change” were not about John McCain’s character, but about endorsing Barack Obama’s ideology. More often than not, whether it is a two-party system or not, elections can become nastier when the candidates are more willing to get down and dirty. And this year there is definitely one candidate who relies on this tactic more than any other in our history.

As someone who is also genuinely concerned about the future of this nation, I urge you to vote for Clinton, the only person in this race we can trust to lead the land of the free.

The reason I call my column the Pragmatist’s Manifesto is because being pragmatic about our country is the only effective way to ensure that our government stays productive. By accepting the shortcomings of our representatives, we create a far more realistic set of circumstances to discuss politics in our increasingly partisan world.