Memes outrun Jesus in Google search hits

Editorials featured in the Forum section are solely the opinions of their individual authors.

As the Apostles put the finishing touches on the writings they had been circulating in the first century, their breakout character Jesus Christ began to slowly rise to prominence. It was at that moment that the western world’s most popular meme was born. By the fourth century, the Roman Emperor Constantine became a Christian and the religion started to become a dominant force in European culture. To this day, Christianity remains the world’s most widely practiced religion.

Dictionary.com defines a meme as a cultural item that is transmitted by repetition. The memes that spread on the internet today are usually funny images that catch on with an online community, but the idea is the same as the memes that existed before the internet.

Though it seems ridiculous given the tradition behind Jesus and the fleeting popularity of internet memes, Jesus is transmitted by repetition and therefore is a meme himself. For the first time, however, despite the kitschy reputation of memes and the centrality of Jesus to the lives of many people, we now have evidence that Jesus is not more popular than all other memes combined.

Since we live in the future, we have Google to tell us that, during the week between Aug. 21 and 27, memes surpassed Jesus in Google searches and has held its advantage long enough so it no longer looks like a fluke.

Google is far from a perfect measure of global popularity. Many countries in Eastern Europe, Central and East Asia, and Africa are not included in the data at all, biasing it towards the predominantly white, western societies that also have more frequent access to the internet. Further, what we now call memes are an internet-based phenomenon, while Jesus is not. Google searches for memes outpace Jesus globally, but when the data is broken down by country memes win in only six countries worldwide (Mexico, Chile, Ireland, Finland, Greece, and Australia). Even when considering all of this, the shift signals an important change in how our culture grows and develops.

Prior to the internet, our culture could only come from the people around us and the limited information we had access to. Now that platforms such as Twitter and Tumblr exist to launch the things that amuse us into the cultural stratosphere for a week, our cultural consciousness can incorporate the feelings and reactions of a much wider audience beyond our personal bubbles.

There are consequences to deviating from the norm when our communities are so local. People risk being ostracized from friends and family for everything from rejecting religion to rejecting local food and becoming a vegan. The internet allows a massive, global testing ground for the growth and acceptance of our culture and normalizes things outside of a person’s immediate setting. This allows our culture to grow and diversify in ways that would have previously been bizarre. Rather than millennia old beliefs dominating our views our views and dialogue, sometimes we can now draw a frog on a unicycle and laugh about it for a few days before moving on to the next thing.

Memes surpassing Jesus in Google searches is more of a goofy news story than an actual harbinger of massive cultural change. Brutal cultural divides still exist and still can be painful for a lot of people. That said, between the endless millennial bashing of journalism’s elder guard and a year that has been a political nightmare for so many across the world, it’s nice to have a reminder every now and then that our world is growing now as much as ever.

We’re not nearly as tethered to the previous ideas and lifestyles of social circles we find ourselves in and that’s a good thing.