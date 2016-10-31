GaysforTrump shows wider acceptance of LGBT people

Editorials featured in the Forum section are solely the opinions of their individual authors.

This election cycle has left me, like many liberals, wondering why any LGBT+ American could possibly support Donald Trump. Surely, anyone who tweets #GaysforTrump must be either self-loathing or seriously deluded to stand behind this presidential candidate: a man who has appointed as his VP the architect behind Indiana’s infamously discriminatory “religious liberty” bill, and who represents the most explicitly anti-gay GOP agenda in history — complete with overturning marriage equality and supporting conversion therapy for minors.

Yet, a small but very vocal minority of the LGBT+ community seemingly disregards their own interests and stands behind Trump anyway. These “Gays for Trump” are mostly white and wealthy. They have a handful of powerful spokespeople, such as “gamer-gate” originator Milo Yiannopoulos, who was banned permanently from Twitter last summer after inciting a racist cyber-bullying campaign against Ghostbusters actress Leslie Jones, and Caitlyn Jenner, perhaps the world’s most well-known and problematic transgender rights advocate. Both Yiannopoulos and Jenner spoke at what was advertised “the most fab party” at the Republican National Convention.

Together, these unlikely conservative icons have voiced the main arguments of the camp. First, they claim that Trump has a longer track record of vocally supporting LGBT+ rights than Hillary Clinton and that former president Clinton’s signing of the Defense of Marriage Act and Don’t Ask Don’t Tell did more harm to the LGBT+ community than Trump ever could. In a similar vein, many queer Trump supporters believe that their candidate will follow his own more pro-LGBT+ convictions, rather than fall in line with Pence’s history and the GOP’s official platform.

But the most prolific argument in the #GaysforTrump arsenal boils down to Islamophobia. Yiannopoulos has consistently condemned the Democratic Party for its more open immigration and refugee policies, which he claims leave the American LGBT+ population vulnerable to terrorism — or at least a more anti-gay voter base — from Islamic countries where homosexuality is punishable by death.

Democrats are “welcoming in a religion that wants us dead,” said Yiannopoulos to cheers at the aforementioned “fab” RNC party, standing in front of a row of posters featuring white “twinks” in pro-Trump garb. “They were welcoming in movements and belief systems that are completely incompatible with the Western way of life, with modern, Western, capitalist, liberal democracies, the only systems under which gay people are happy and successful and have rights.” In the eyes of Yiannopoulos and his compatriots, Trump is the true champion of LGBT+ rights for pledging to keep Muslims out.

As disturbing as “Gays for Trump” appears, it may indicate a larger — and more positive — cultural shift for LGBT+ Americans. Last week, I attended a lecture by Carnegie Mellon alum Gary Gates, one of the country’s leading statisticians focused on LGBT+ demographics. Gates is the man behind the famous statistic, pulled from an unprecedentedly large national survey and used by the pro-marriage equality team in Hodgerfell v. Odges, that 3.5 percent of the American population identifies as lesbian, gay, or bisexual. He’s received heavy pushback from LGBT+ rights advocates who argue that the number is an insane underestimation. And while I personally find Kinsey’s “at least 10 percent” estimate way more reasonable, I also recognize the enormous value of Gates’ work. While 3.5 percent may be totally inaccurate, it is also the most tangible “count” of the LGBT+ community we have ever been able to point to as advocates. That 3.5 percent is 9 million Americans, and 9 million Americans cannot be ignored in policy decisions or anywhere else. It’s by no means a perfect number, but it is a start. I have no doubt that the number will continue to grow along with societal acceptance of sexual and gender minorities, as more and more people realize that they are queer and feel comfortable enough to come out.

Let’s return to that cultural shift I mentioned. As being openly queer has become more normalized across America, the demographics of the LGBT+ community have diversified — as Gates discussed at length in his lecture. Racially, geographically, and economically, the queer population has started to look a whole lot like the general population.

This shouldn’t surprise anyone; we do come from all walks of life, after all. A more interesting trend is the increasing percentage of the queer population that also identifies as Republican. Historically, queerness and political conservatism have been more or less mutually exclusive. In environments of extreme anti-gay hostility, coming out has often meant being ostracized by family, friends, and entire social networks. Queer people have had to form their own communities and fight for their rights. The modern LGBT+ movement is said to have begun at Stonewall when a black transgender drag queen threw a brick at a police officer; it shouldn’t be any wonder that LGBT+ identity is associated with the radical left. Being openly and proudly queer has long been a political statement, and by no means a conservative one.

But as our “Gays for Trump” friends demonstrate, this too may be changing. Caitlyn Jenner unintentionally alluded to the evolution: “It was easy to come out as trans,” she joked at the Republican National Convention. “It was harder to come out as Republican.” On one hand, Jenner’s repurposing of the “coming out” narrative to defend her Republican identity seems crass and cringe-worthy to an extreme. On the other hand, maybe we should look forward to a world in which being queer is so normal that our chosen political identities take precedence over our un-chosen sexual or gender identities.

You’ll never catch me arguing that Trump’s policies will benefit the LGBT+ community, but only rarely do people actually vote in their best interests. In this country, you can easily find working class white people who support Trump’s tax cuts for the rich, and STEM graduates making six figures who oppose the same tax cuts on principle.

People are irrational, so they often vote along their party line regardless of how their party’s policies may personally benefit or hurt them. The LGBT+ community may be starting to conform to this pattern. In the “Gays for Trump” camp, people’s deeply held political beliefs may — ahem — trump their interests as LGBT+ individuals.

Increasing societal acceptance of LGBT+ identity will likely mean a more diverse and less radical queer community. Though the ranks of “Gays for Trump” will continue to grow, we should consider that a worthy price to pay for an America where being queer is about as strange as having red hair.