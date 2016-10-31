PA ballot measure misleads voters, corrupts system

When Pennsylvania voters head to their polling stations on Nov. 8, they will be faced with choices other than the federal government. Several state and local offices are up for grabs, and one ballot measure in particular has drawn some heat.

On the surface, the Pennsylvania Judicial Retirement Age Amendment does not sound like it would be so divisive. The amendment would change the age at which state judges are forced to retire from 70 to 75 years old.

The problem, however, lies in the text. On the ballots, voters will be asked to answer yes or no to the question: “Shall the Pennsylvania Constitution be amended to require that justices of the Supreme Court, judges, and magisterial district judges be retired on the last day of the calendar year in which they attain the age of 75 years?” This phrasing omits the fact that there already is a judicial retirement age. Most voters do not have the time or interest to research all the way down the ballot, and could easily be tricked into voting for this amendment because they do not know that there is currently a judicial retirement age.

This amendment was born in April as a nearly-70-word ballot measure explaining that the judicial retirement age was being changed from 70 to 75. However, Pennsylvania Senate Republicans felt that the ballot measure was too long and clunky and sent in a legal challenge with an altered text. That altered text was the first time the ballot measure appeared without language explaining that the judicial retirement age was being raised, not put into place.

After Senate Democrats and Republicans volleyed a series of lawsuits back and forth, the ballot measure went to vote despite having been successfully pushed back to the November election for several reasons. Pennsylvania Secretary of State Pedro Cortes did not validate the results, so even though the nonvoters comprised the slight majority, the votes in April did not matter.

In their suit, Democrats argued that the Republicans’ push for the delay and deceptive language served only to prevent Chief Justice Thomas Saylor from retiring this year in order to maintain their presence on the court. The Democrats lost that suit, but retired Supreme Court Justices Ronald Castille and Stephen Zappala, Sr. brought the issue to the Pennsylvania Supreme Court. Saylor recused himself, allowing the rest of the justices to release a split decision. The tie unfortunately meant that the wording would stand.

There are very real reasons Pennsylvanians would not want to increase the judicial retirement age, and a democratic law-making entity like the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania should never permit a ballot measure to mislead voters.

Democracy relies greatly on information. Voters need to make informed decisions based on their self-interest and what they perceive as the interests of the nation. The original 70-word ballot measure was clear and easily understandable, just as it should be. The fact that it has been replaced with deliberately misleading wording is more than just frustrating— it betrays voters. In order to clarify the true intention of the ballot measure, all they need to add is one equally clear and understandable clause to the existing text.

In an election year, a voter’s access to information can be a complicated idea, since the average voter does not possess a very intricate understanding of American politics, nor will they try to. In 2016, it’s impressive if the average voter can name more than one specific policy that their candidate plans to legislate. With the understanding that voters will not try to be informed, the Republicans’ deliberate rewording shows a conscious effort to exploit voters’ ignorance.

Further, it is time to clean up the Pennsylvania courts, which we can achieve by instituting a lower retirement age. A series of high profile scandals have shaken many Pennsylvanians’ confidence in the judiciary branch of the state government.

Earlier this year, Pennsylvania Supreme Court Justices Seamus McCaffery and J. Michael Eakin were forced to resign after the leak of sexually explicit emails that they had sent to and received from coworkers. Another Pennsylvania Supreme Court Justice, Joan Orie Melvin, was convicted in 2013 for theft of services and was also forced to resign. And, though she was not on one of Pennsylvania’s courts, former Attorney General Kathleen Kane lost her license to practice law after the leak of grand jury information to the press and her subsequent perjury.

These examples continue to pile on to the perception that Pennsylvania’s court system is a mess. Now is not the time for Pennsylvania lawmakers to deceptively elongate justices’ careers.

Support for this measure centers on two arguments: judicial experience and the difficulty of filling all vacant appointments. Neither of these arguments are very strong.

While judicial experience is important, it’s unclear what is so special about the five years between 70 and 75 that make those justices so valuable. People of that age will have to spend less time dealing with the real world consequences of the precedent they set, yet they affect the younger generations who receive limited input. This is a far bigger problem than judges with marginally less experience.

Filling the appointments should also be simple enough. There are hundreds of qualified candidates to work in the appellate court system who are under 70 years of age. This is a disingenuous procedural argument that sidesteps the serious issues in both the process and the substance of the ballot measure.

At the end of the day, this is a blatant failure of democracy. Pennsylvania Republicans are using a deceptive ballot measure to extend the career of a justice because they want to preserve their party members’ positions. The political expedience of the measure does not trump Pennsylvanians’ confidence in the legal system and justices who are invested in their decisions. Do not let the Pennsylvania State Legislature get away with trying to fool you into voting in a direction optimal only for them. The Tartan importunes Pennsylvania voters to select ‘no’ on the Pennsylvania Judicial Retirement Act this November.