Imported standards degrade beauty

A friend of mine recently declared, with all the confidence of a freshman intellect, “Asian girls can’t be pretty without makeup.” The comment was disturbing and degrading, but made even more so by the fact that he is an Asian exchange student himself. He didn’t mean to be offensive; he somehow internalized the messages of the media and society around him. When did Asian societies start to criticize their own reflections?

Little girls, regardless of race and culture, are taught to compare their bodies to those on television screens and magazine covers. Society still cannot see the beauty in an upturned nose, strong, stout legs, or an unabashedly wide smile. Imagine, then, how this universal struggle may be infinitely more painful when the list of “problems” in a girl’s body is extended to include the color of her skin, the shape of her eyes, or the texture of her hair. This tragedy has permeated almost all non-white cultures, but is the most blatantly obvious in Asian society.

The best forms of diversity are the gilt-framed images of “beauty” that every culture has created for its own. As populations have advanced over the millennia, their physical characteristics have developed to match that culture’s idea of beauty. However, with the spread of the influence of Western culture, many of these images have been replaced with a whiter, more Western image.

The image of a white woman as the model of beauty in Asia is noticeable in the smallest, most innocuous social practices, like carrying a parasol to keep from tanning, using tinted contacts to enlarge pupils, or even sticking tape in eyelids. It has even reached the point where plastic surgery has become a normal social practice, especially among Chinese women. In 2014, over seven million cosmetic surgeries were performed in China, many of them on teenagers, or even children as young as five. What did these operations change? Slimming the jaw and nose, widening eyes, implanting eyelashes — the beauty of the Asian face has gone out of fashion, and it is a truly expensive tragedy. This costs not just a monetary expense, but the price of confidence and appreciation of self that too many girls and women are paying.

This is not the fault of individual parents or teachers, but that society as a whole has accepted a foreign image to worship and has plastered it across magazine covers and movie screens. What message does that send to children watching TV when all the “most beautiful” Asian idols don’t look Asian? The images of beauty that they see in movies are often internalized, which can be so harmful when their body type doesn’t fit the image that they’re trying to achieve.

Of course, this applies to men and boys as well — the complicated combination of pressure to conform to the foreign image of beauty, and rejection of any “un-masculine” insecurity can be just as painful and difficult to deal with.

Unfortunately, this tragedy is by no means restricted to Asian cultures. Even in American society, black and Hispanic communities have also occasionally been infected with the desire to be “lighter.” There is an idea in the black community called the “paper bag test,” in which skin color is compared to that of a brown paper bag — a skin color can only “pass the test” if lighter than the bag. However, there have also been recent social movements to encourage appreciation of natural cultural beauty, such as the natural hair movement in the black community. There is even an annual festival called Curlfest in Brooklyn, intended specifically to celebrate the natural beauty of black women’s hair.

We need more of this, in every culture. These ideas have been so imbedded in the subconscious of society that they have become nearly impossible to extricate. Asian beauty is not an oxymoron. It is an ignored, disregarded reality that has been oppressed for so many centuries that it is barely recognizable to its own inheritors.